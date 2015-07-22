WASHINGTON, July 22 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday directed Discover Financial Services' banking unit to pay $18.5 million in consumer refunds and penalties over accusations of illegal practices tied to student loan servicing.

Discover overstated the minimum amounts due on billing statements and took unfair actions in debt collection, such as calling borrowers early in the morning or late at night, the CFPB said. Discover neither admitted nor denied the accusations. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)