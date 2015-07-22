(Updates with details about the case, notes a bank spokesman declined to comment)

By Sarah N. Lynch and Emily Stephenson

WASHINGTON, July 22 The banking arm of Discover Financial Services agreed to pay $18.5 million in consumer refunds and penalties on Wednesday to settle allegations of illegal practices tied to its student loan servicing business, a U.S. regulator said.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said that Discover Bank overstated the minimum amounts due on billing statements and took unfair actions in debt collection, such as calling borrowers early in the morning or late at night.

Discover neither admitted nor denied the accusations in the settlement, and a bank spokesman declined to comment on the settled case.

According to the regulator, Discover expanded its private student loan portfolio in 2010 by acquiring more than 800,000 accounts from Citigroup's banking arm.

But the CFPB said Discover "failed at providing the most basic function of adequate student loan servicing" for a portion of these loans.

As a result, it said, thousands of borrowers ran into problems, including cases in which some consumers were denied information they needed to obtain federal income tax benefits.

Of the $18.5 million that Discover must pay, $16 million of that will be returned to more than 100,000 borrowers. Those funds will cover costs associated with account credits and reimbursement for tax preparation costs, among other things.

The remaining $2.5 million will be paid into the CFPB's civil penalty fund.

The bank was also ordered to stop calling borrowers at inappropriate times, such as prior to 8 a.m. or after 9 p.m. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson and Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)