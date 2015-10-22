(Adds FDIC vote to approve rules)
By Emily Stephenson
WASHINGTON Oct 22 U.S. banking regulators on
Thursday voted to adopt long-awaited rules requiring big U.S.
banks to post more collateral when they trade in riskier
derivatives.
The final rules approved by the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp (FDIC) would require banks, asset managers, hedge funds and
others to put up roughly 30 percent more collateral, or margin,
when they trade outside central clearing houses.
The industry will likely welcome changes from a 2014
proposal that eased requirements for trades with affiliates and
exempted some types of swaps users.
"These margining practices will promote financial stability
by reducing systemic leverage in the swaps marketplace," FDIC
Chairman Martin Gruenberg said in a statement.
Five agencies, including the FDIC and Federal Reserve, wrote
the rules, and two still must approve them. The Commodity
Futures Trading Commission and Securities and Exchange
Commission must write their own margin rules, a potential
complication for the industry.
The swaps rules are a key pillar of the 2010 Dodd-Frank
financial reform law to crack down on activities that
contributed to the 2007-2009 global financial crisis.
Swaps mushroomed before the crisis, when they were lightly
regulated. Now, most swaps must be routed through clearing
houses, which function as middlemen to guarantee trades.
But some custom-designed trades are too complex to go
through clearing houses. The new rules set out how much
collateral trading partners need to protect against possible
default when making those trades.
Regulators think the requirements will push big swap dealers
like JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs to clear
more trades.
Margin rules were first proposed in 2011 and met with fierce
industry pushback. The rules were re-issued in 2014, following a
global agreement on swaps margin.
Regulators tweaked the final rules to comply with a
congressional requirement that oil companies, manufacturers and
other commercial "end-users" that use swaps to hedge risks be
exempt from margin restrictions. They also exempted small banks.
The industry will likely cheer a change reducing the
collateral required for trades between swap dealers and their
affiliates.
"The final rule does a good job of balancing the market's
need to compete and take risk with the broader goal of managing
risk and assuring financial stability," FDIC Vice Chairman
Thomas Hoenig said in a statement.
The FDIC also proposed temporarily raising assessments on
banks with more than $10 billion in assets to boost its deposit
insurance fund, which protects deposits if a bank fails.
(Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey and
Paul Simao)