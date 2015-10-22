WASHINGTON Oct 22 U.S. banking regulators plan to adopt long-awaited rules on Thursday requiring big U.S. banks to post more collateral when they trade in riskier derivatives.

The final rules from the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) and other agencies would require banks, asset managers, hedge funds and others to put up roughly 30 percent more collateral, or margin, for trades conducted outside central clearing houses.

Regulators said the rules were similar to a 2014 proposal, but they eased the requirements for trades conducted with affiliates and exempted some types of swaps users. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Susan Heavey)