WASHINGTON, July 16 Two U.S. Democratic lawmakers on Thursday asked regulators to hand over information about banks' potentially risky swaps activities after Congress weakened rules last year, saying financial institutions refused to hand over the data.

Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Representative Elijah Cummings of Maryland said taxpayers needed to understand how banks responded after lawmakers undid rules governing their swaps operations.

Swaps, a type of financial derivative, went mostly unregulated before playing a role in the 2007-2008 financial crisis. In 2010 lawmakers passed the Dodd-Frank Wall Street oversight law that sought to bring trading activities under more scrutiny.

In December, Congress scaled back a portion of the law that would have forced banks to spin off much of their swaps trading into units separate from their deposit-taking businesses.

Republicans, who now control both houses of Congress, would like to undo other provisions of the 2010 law. Warren and Cummings want details on the impact of the swaps rule rollback as part of an effort to block further changes to Dodd-Frank.

"Without clear, quantifiable information on the increased risks taxpayers face because of the changes ... it is impossible for Congress and the American people to evaluate the risks we face," Warren and Cummings said in letters to regulators dated Thursday.

The letters were addressed to the heads of the Federal Reserve, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

The Dodd-Frank swaps rules as written were intended to make sure swaps trading was conducted separately from traditional banking entities backed by government guarantees. The goal was to make sure taxpayers would not be on the hook for risky activities.

Republicans and banks said splitting off swaps trading would be expensive without making financial institutions much safer.

Warren and Cummings on Thursday asked for the total value of swaps banks would have made in units that would have been spun off had the rule taken effect, any assessments by regulators of how the revamp affected banks' risks, and information on the impact on the U.S. economy.

In January, the lawmakers wrote to JPMorgan Chase & Co , Bank of America Corp and others to ask for similar data. In the new letters, they said the banks claimed the information was proprietary and declined to share it. (Reporting by Emily Stephenson; Editing by Bill Rigby)