By Emily Stephenson and Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK, March 25 A landmark study by Federal
Reserve economists found that large U.S. banks enjoy a
"too-big-to-fail" advantage in financial markets, joining a
heated debate that could influence regulators that are
implementing tough new rules for Wall Street.
The series of research papers, published on Tuesday by the
U.S. central bank's influential New York branch, suggests the
biggest banks benefited even after the financial crisis from
lower funding and operating costs compared with smaller ones.
The researchers used data through 2009, which did not reflect
post-crisis reforms.
Fed economists also found that the biggest banks can take
bigger risks than their smaller peers.
While the study did not pinpoint the reason big banks can
borrow more cheaply, Wall Street critics say it is because
investors believe the U.S. government would again rescue them in
a panic.
The new research shows "it is improper to ask the taxpayer
to underwrite the non-commercial banking operations of a complex
bank holding company," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, a
long-time critic of big banks, said in an interview.
Fed economists estimated the funding advantage for the five
largest banks over smaller peers to be about 0.31 percent, which
they said was statistically significant. The Fed said the papers
represented the conclusions of their individual authors, not the
central bank itself.
The study did not look at whether the advantage persists as
regulators implement the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street law. Banks
and their critics have been at loggerheads for years over
whether the law did enough to prevent regulators from bailing
out banks in a future crisis.
Rob Nichols, chief executive of the Financial Services
Forum, which represents big banks, said the Fed researchers
noted that the advantage could exist because big banks offer
more products and can better diversify risk.
"They actually do say that the apparent cost of funding
advantage could be attributable to the diversity and stability
of large financial institutions," Nichols said.
The Clearing House, an industry group for the biggest banks,
published a study last week that was conducted by consulting
firm Oliver Wyman. It found the difference in funding costs
between large and small firms was negligible.
But skeptics in Congress still warn that the nation's
biggest banks like Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan
Chase & Co are still viewed as too integral to the U.S.
economy to fail.
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown, an Ohio Democrat, called The
Clearing House study an attempt by banks to "protect the
status-quo that requires hardworking taxpayers to pay for their
risky activities."
SOLUTIONS
The New York branch conducts the Fed's trading in financial
markets and is its frontline in supervising Wall Street.
Its staff warned against taking its findings to mean
regulators should break up the biggest banks. That could disrupt
economies of scale that keep the cost of banking services low
for most Americans, they said.
They noted that limiting bank holding companies' assets to
no more than 4 percent of U.S. gross domestic product, as some
have suggested, would increase industry-wide non-interest
expenses by $2 billion to $4 billion each quarter.
Fed economists said regulators should focus on banks'
liabilities rather than trying to revamp their structure.
They suggested requiring banks to issue minimum amounts of
long-term debt, also referred to as 'bail-in' debt. Under new
U.S. rules, if a bank failed, its shareholders would be wiped
out and holders of long-term debt of the holding company, or
parent, would become the new shareholders.
The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp has said a bail-in
stipulation would fit well with its plans for resolving failed
banks. The Fed is considering writing the requirement.
"Parent-level bail-in is quick and simple, compared to the
alternatives," Joseph Sommer, an assistant vice president at the
New York Fed, wrote in a paper titled "Why Bail-In? And How!"
"At worst, bail-in creates orderly liquidation."
Regulators could link the new requirement to banks' use of
risky liabilities such as uninsured deposits, repurchase
agreements, or repos, or commercial paper, four New York Fed
researchers argued in a separate paper.
Relying on those liabilities, which are subject to runs in
crises, makes bank failures costly and threatens the stability
of financial markets, wrote James McAndrews, head of research at
the New York Fed, and three others.
If regulators forced banks to offset those liabilities with
long-term debt, the firms would have less incentive to use risky
funding sources, they said.
