Nov 23 Devin Davis wanted to use his tablet for
his online banking. But after one too many botched transfers
from account to account -- because of the imprecision of using
the touchscreen without an application designed for the tablet
-- he went back to his laptop.
"I found myself going to my computer because it was faster,
easier and more exact," the Oakland, California resident says.
Then a new app came out. Now, he says, the experience is far
better.
With the success of Amazon's new Kindle Fire tablet on the
heels of Apple's pioneering iPad, the growing number of tablet
users like Davis who want to do their banking on the device are
likely to notice something lacking in the experience.
Of the nation's biggest banks, only 30 percent offer a
tablet-specific app, says Mary Monahan, the head of mobile
devices research at Javelin Research & Strategies. And that's
just for iPad users. So far, none of the banks have a specific
application for iPad's Android-based competitors that are
gobbling up market share, including Kindle Fire.
For tablet junkies, that means an often frustrating
experience. They can either do their online banking through the
less-visual mobile portal or through the less-functional
website.
Monahan says banks need to serve this space because of
demand from tech-savvy consumers. "It's going to revolutionize
banking in the same way the smartphone did. The banks have to
be ready for this," she says. And there are signs that many
will be be moving there within the next year. Software
developers hired by financial institutions say they are under
pressure to quickly put their clients into the tablet
marketplace.
Big banks currently offering iPad apps include Bank of
America (BAC.N), JP Morgan Chase (JPM.N), Citibank [C.UL] and
USAA. Bank of America officials say they've tried to stay at
the front of the pack when it comes to mobile applications. "It
is about providing our customers with a safe and secure way to
bank while at the same time providing them with convenience,
choice and flexibility," says Marc Warshawsky, a mobile channel
executive for Bank of America.
Being something of a cross between computers and
smartphones, tablets benefit greatly from applications being
written specifically for them so users can easily move through
touchscreen menus.
"It's an entirely new kind of device, and needs a new type
of user experience to go with it," says Carl Tsukahara, vice
president of Clairmail, which designs mobile programs for
banks. "It can't be smartphone banking, but bigger, and it
can't be a shrunken version of online banking."
Already, Monahan says, 8 percent of consumers have tablets
and this holiday shopping season is sure to grow that figure
significantly. "There are going to be a lot of Kindle Fires
under Christmas trees this year," she says.
One of the main differences with tablets vs. smartphones
when it comes to banking is the time users have. Tablet users
are more likely to be at home. They tend to be less rushed and
expect a richer visual experience.
"We're seeing the opportunity coming alive right before our
eyes," says John Flora, director of product management for
mobile for Intuit Financial Services. "The demand for it is
very high. We have a backlog of customers were are working
on."
There are no real limitations for tablet usage, Flora says.
It's just a matter of designing the applications to take
advantage of all that the tablet can deliver. "They're going to
become part of everyone's everyday life," he says.
---
The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed
are his own.
(Editing by Lauren Young and Beth Gladstone)