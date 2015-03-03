(Adds quote from Treasury secretary)
WASHINGTON, March 3 U.S. financial institutions
will not automatically face added regulatory requirements for
having more than $50 billion in assets, Treasury Secretary Jack
Lew said on Tuesday.
Lew chairs the U.S. Financial Stability Oversight Council, a
group of the heads of the main U.S. regulatory agencies tasked
with warding off future financial crises.
The FSOC has the power to put more regulations on large
institutions it deems "systemically important" within the
financial sector. Many observers think banks draw the stricter
rules when their assets cross a certain level, but Lew said it
was not that simple.
"It's not a hard line where everything happens to an
institution if they pass the $50 billion dollar threshold," he
told a Senate subcommittee.
"There are many requirements from which institutions remain
exempt. There are other cases in which there are standards that
are modified to reflect a lower level of risk," he said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Andrea Ricci and David
Gregorio)