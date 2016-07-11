By Elizabeth Dilts
| NEW YORK, July 11
NEW YORK, July 11 Big U.S. banks looking to
wealth management to shore up their profits may have to wait for
another year according to analysts, who expect market volatility
to keep the business subdued throughout 2016.
For years, wealth management has been banks' crown jewel - a
source of high margins and growth in an increasingly challenging
regulatory and market environment. But lately that jewel has
been losing its luster. The biggest U.S. wealth managers have
been reporting slower profit growth and slipping margins in
recent quarters as confusion about markets' direction sapped
demand for their services in favor of safe assets, such as cash.
Now, as banks kick off second-quarter reporting this week,
analysts expect more weakness this year, citing uncertainty
related to Britain's June 23 decision to leave the European
Union, U.S. elections and the Federal Reserve's policy.
"The market instability from Brexit will definitely put
pressure on (wealth management) goals," said Stephen Biggar,
head of financial services equity research at Argus.
On Friday, Barclays analysts cut second-quarter earnings
estimates for Morgan Stanley based partially on an
expectation of "below trend growth" in wealth management. They
also expect lower revenues at wealth units of Bank of America
Corp and Wells Fargo & Co.
"Banks promised investors wealth management (returns), and
the business has just been meh," said Ryan Caldwell, chief
investment officer of Chiron Investment Management LLC in Kansas
City, which invests in bank stocks.
Profit margins at the wealth management arms of UBS and
Morgan Stanley fell 16 percentage points and 1 point
respectively in the first quarter over the same quarter last
year. Wells Fargo Advisors' net income fell 14 percent last
quarter over the previous year, according to financial reports.
Barclays projects that Morgan Stanley's margins will stay at
around 21 percent in the second quarter.
Until conditions improve, "investors are going to be
wondering how banks are going to drive returns," Caldwell added.
Faced with market volatility and uncertainty, investors have
amassed their largest cash pile since 2001 and equity holdings
are at a four-year low, according to a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch study released in mid-June. That trend hurts
wealth managers' ability to generate fee income from managing
clients' assets.
The weakened wealth business leaves banks scrambling to
generate profits as they have to contend with low interest
rates, weak loan demand, poor trading conditions, a dearth of
investment banking activity and escalating regulatory costs.
Banks have long touted wealth management as a remedy - a
source of a steady stream of fees from a growing pool of assets.
Top executives have also promised investors fat margins from
the business, betting that wealth clients will come to them for
other financial services, like loans.
"We decided it was very important to add ballast to our
institution to give us protection during a period of downside,"
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said in June. "Wealth and asset
management business is now almost exactly 50 percent of our firm
revenues."
Gorman has promised the wealth business will bring pre-tax
profit margins of 25 percent by next year. Last quarter,
however, Morgan Stanley struggled to reach a 21 percent margin
and analysts doubt such lofty goals are within reach anytime
soon.
Compliance costs are another concern. The Labor Department
estimates that a rule it issued in April will cost the wealth
management industry between $10 and $31 billion in technology,
legal counsel, training and new sales policy fees over the first
decade.
That comes on top of routine compliance expenses, including
fines issued by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority or
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which have been
cracking down on risky behavior.
"Wealth management fees are under pressure and regulators
are looking at these (businesses) with more scrutiny," said Ryan
Kelley, portfolio manager of the Hennessy Large and Small Cap
Financial Funds in Novato, California, which invests in bank
stocks.
(Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts, additional reporting by Olivia
Oran in New York; Editing by Lauren Tara LaCapra and Tomasz
Janowski)