By Olivia Oran and Elizabeth Dilts
NEW YORK, July 29 Big U.S. brokerages are
redefining the term "wealthy" in their pursuit of ever-richer
clients to prop up margins eroded by historically low interest
rates and growing regulatory burdens.
Brokerages owned by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America
Corp and Wells Fargo & Co have been using new
incentives and penalties to push financial advisers to bring in
more multi-millionaires and whittle down smaller accounts.
Clients with less than $750,000 are now considered "mass
affluent," meaning they may not get the same service as top
customers because their financial needs are simpler, said Kendra
Thompson, who heads the wealth and asset management division of
consulting firm Accenture. Industry sources say that figure was
closer to $250,000 before the financial crisis.
In a departure from their decades-long commitment to all
investors, brokerages are increasingly referring customers with
as much as a couple hundred thousand dollars to call centers and
digital advice platforms, executives and advisers say.
Rich investors not only have more assets to manage. They can
also bring additional business such as estate planning or
lending against fine art, they say.
Serving those clients "used to be about prestige, now it's
about margins," said Jane Swan, a managing director who focuses
on the wealth management industry at recruiting firm Sheffield
Haworth.
The gradual shift toward clients with millions rather than
hundreds of thousands to invest has accelerated in recent
months, in part because of new rules on financial advisory
services, executives, advisers and industry consultants say.
"All of these firms are mid-step in major transformations,"
said Accenture's Thompson.
Announced in April and due to be phased in by 2018, the
Labor Department's fiduciary rule will explicitly require
advisers to act in clients' "best interest." The current
standard obliges them to offer products that are "suitable."
Industry groups are pushing back, arguing the new rule
brings disclosure requirements, paperwork, product restrictions
and legal liabilities that will make small accounts
unprofitable.
In the meantime, brokerages are getting ready for its
implementation, in part by shifting their business up the wealth
scale.
"Somebody with $32,000 to invest does not need a Morgan
Stanley financial adviser to help them do it," the bank's chief
executive, James Gorman, told a conference last month.
'SWEET SPOT'
Morgan Stanley's wealth business has grown assets from
households with over $10 million to invest by 88 percent since
2009, Gorman said at a financial services conference in June,
describing millionaire clients as a "sweet spot" in the bank's
business.
While overall client assets under Morgan Stanley's
management rose $515 billion since 2009, those coming from
households with less than $100,000 fell by 27 percent. The firm
has reduced financial advisers' commissions for clients under
that threshold, encouraging brokers to send them to a call
center instead.
Similarly, Merrill Lynch has stopped paying brokers on
accounts with less than $250,000 in assets. Wells Fargo,
meanwhile, has begun offering bonuses to advisers when at least
three-quarters of their clients have $250,000 or more in their
accounts. Wells also recruited over 100 private bankers from
Credit Suisse AG last year to bolster its high net
worth business.
As a result of the growing focus on wealthy clients,
financial advisers are raking in more in revenue. They brought
in $695,000 on average last year, up 6 percent from 2014 and 53
percent more than in 2009, according to investment data firm
PriceMetrix. (GRAPHIC: tmsnrt.rs/2aji1XT)
In fact, advisers at Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch and UBS
Group AG's wealth management business in the Americas
have already come close to or exceeded the $1 million mark for
annual revenue.
"Unless you have a couple hundred thousand at the branch,
they don't want to give you the time of day," said Bryan Frank,
who was once a brokerage customer but shifted his money to the
digital platform Betterment in 2012.
Analysts expect the trend to continue, but warn that
brokerages' pursuit of rich clientele comes with its own risks.
They face fierce competition not just from their peers, but
also elite private banks, putting pressure on fees.
Big brokerages must also be careful not to alienate those
just below the top wealth bracket, who produce leaner margins,
but represent a bigger chunk of the business, analysts say.
If neglected, customers like Frank can drift to digital
platforms, or robo advisers, such as Betterment or Wealthfront,
which use algorithms and have low fees and tiny account
minimums.
Most big brokerages are developing their own robo platforms,
or planning to partner with one. Bank of America, Morgan
Stanley, UBS and Wells Fargo also have call centers that can
serve small clients, hoping it will help keep them while
allowing advisers to focus on big accounts.
"People with certain levels of wealth have issues that are
very distinct," said Brad DeHond, a Morgan Stanley financial
adviser in Chicago who focuses on clients with more than $20
million in assets. "It isn't a matter of just having some extra
zeroes at the end of their statements."
(Reporting by Olivia Oran and Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by
Lauren Tara LaCapra and Tomasz Janowski)