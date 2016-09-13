(Adds comments from Stumpf's CNBC interview)
By Dan Freed and Lisa Lambert
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 13 Wells Fargo & Co
scrapped its product sales goals for retail bankers on
Tuesday and may take further disciplinary action against its
employees in the wake of a fake account scandal that has already
led to $190 million in fines and the firing of 5,300 employees.
Wells Fargo has been hit hard by allegations its staff
opened more than 2 million bank accounts and credit cards for
customers without their consent in a bid to meet internal sales
goals.
Politicians are calling for an investigation, and Wells
Fargo and regulators are expected to testify in the Senate next
week.
One of the United States' largest and most respected
financial institutions, Wells Fargo built itself into the most
valuable U.S. bank after the financial crisis partly because it
did not rely on risky trades or complex derivatives to turn a
profit.
But the company's shares have lost around 7 percent of their
value since last week, when U.S. regulators unveiled the fines
against the bank , and it has ceded its position as the largest
U.S. bank by market capitalization to rival JPMorgan Chase & Co
.
Wells Fargo - which was long the envy of the banking
industry for its ability to sell multiple products to the same
customer - agreed to pay $185 million in fines and $5 million to
customers last week after reaching a settlement with three
regulators over the alleged sales abuses.
The phantom accounts meant that some customers were charged
for insufficient funds, according to the regulators.
During a CNBC appearance on Tuesday evening, Chief Executive
John Stumpf apologized and said management takes responsibility
for the problems identified in the settlement. Although the bank
has eliminated sales goals for retail staff, Stumpf said
"cross-selling" products from various businesses to customers is
still important to growing its business.
"We still love-cross selling," he said, later adding,
"Cross-sell is shorthand for deep, long-term relationships. We
love that."
Even after firing more than 2 percent of its staff for
improper selling, Wells Fargo is still examining its practices,
Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry said earlier in the
day.
The bank will "take a big wide fresh look at who knew what
and when and what else might have been done," he said speaking
at an industry conference.
Shrewsberry said the review would impact people "at all
levels of the organization."
Carrie Tolstedt, the head of the bank's retail operations
where the abuses are alleged to have occurred, stepped down in
July. The controversy has led to calls for the bank to claw back
bonuses paid to her.
Tolstedt received a pay raise in March, after getting more
than $9 million in cash and stock last year. She left with more
than 2.5 million in Wells Fargo shares, currently worth around
$120 million.
A Wells Fargo spokeswoman said Tolstedt had "made a decision
to retire at the end of this year." Tolstedt could not be
reached for comment.
Stumpf said clawback decisions are determined by the board
of directors, and that product sales goals are not a component
of compensation for any senior executives.
POLITICAL HEAT
The bank's practices have also drawn scrutiny from
Washington, with staff members for the Senate Banking Committee,
which oversees the banking industry, set to meet with
representatives of the bank.
Stumpf, Cordray and Tom Curry, from the Office of the
Comptroller of the Currency, will testify before the committee
next week.
Torrie Matous, spokeswoman for the committee's chairman,
Richard Shelby, a Republican from Alabama, said staff had "been
arranging briefings and collecting information from both Wells
Fargo and the regulators" to prepare for a Sept. 20 hearing.
Five Democrats on the committee, including Senator Bob
Menendez of New Jersey and Senator Elizabeth Warren of
Massachusetts, have pressed for an investigation.
The top Democrat on the banking committee, Ohio's Senator
Sherrod Brown, wants the panel to probe deeper than a single
hearing, "so we can get answers on how this massive fraud
happened, what's being done to make customers whole, and how to
put safeguards in place to protect against its recurrence."
(Writing by Michael Erman; Editing by Cynthia Osterman and Alan
Crosby)