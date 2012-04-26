* Ex-head of lender's fraud investigations wins award
* Eileen Foster says little has changed since crisis
By Emily Flitter
WASHINGTON, April 26 Eileen Foster beamed as she
accepted an award at the National Press Club in Washington for
blowing the whistle on mortgage fraud at Countrywide Financial,
but told the crowd she was deeply disappointed.
Foster, who was fired from her position as head of mortgage
fraud investigations for Countrywide after uncovering evidence
of fraud and urging a wider inquiry, said not enough has changed
in the U.S. financial system.
"Here we are, several years after the onset of the financial
crisis, caused in large part by reckless lending and risk-taking
in major financial institutions, and still not one executive has
been charged or imprisoned," she said at the Press Club on
Wednesday, after receiving the Ridenhour Prize for Truth
Telling.
Bank of America, which took over Countrywide in 2008, has
reached several settlements with U.S. prosecutors over alleged
fraud and discrimination in Countrywide's mortgage lending
practices. Bank of America also was among five banks who agreed
to a $25 billion joint state and federal mortgage servicing
settlement, though the banks did not admit any guilt.
It has said it discontinued the mortgage lending practices
that were in place at Countrywide before 2008.
Foster was fired by Bank of America shortly after the
mortgage lender was absorbed. She had been lobbying her
superiors to expand an investigation into fraud by loan officers
that included forging documents and signatures and inventing
income streams for loan applicants.
After a three-year battle, the U.S. Department of Labor's
Occupational Health and Safety Administration last year ordered
Bank of America to reinstate her and pay her nearly $1 million
in lost wages and expenses. Bank of America, however, is
appealing the decision, leaving Foster without the job or money.
She currently works as vice president for security,
investigations and procurement at a credit union in Southern
California.
"I believed that Countrywide had totally duped Bank of
America (and) as soon as Bank of America looked at the evidence
that I had assembled that they would hire me back," she told
Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.
"I was naive."
Foster won the Ridenhour Prize for Truth-Telling from a pair
of non-profits - the Fertel Foundation and the Nation Institute
- supporting whistleblowers in the government and corporate
world.
Other winners included an army officer who refused to hush
up bad news coming out of Afghanistan and a former marine who
campaigned to expose a water contamination problem on the Marine
Corps's Camp Lejeune base in Jacksonville, North Carolina.
An FBI agent who wrote a book about the U.S. government's
botched campaign to justify torturing terror suspects and U.S.
congressman John Lewis of Georgia, who was badly beaten while
protesting for civil rights in the 1960s, were also honored.
Two of Foster's former colleagues, both of whom also battled
Bank of America after losing their jobs, attended the event at
the club on Wednesday.
Michael Winston, who was Countrywide's chief leadership
officer, won a $5 million judgment from a jury in California in
early 2011. The bank has appealed the decision and has not paid
any of the damages.
Cynder Niemela, who had been Countrywide's senior vice
president for culture and communications, settled her wrongful
termination suit with the bank and is prevented from disclosing
details of the settlement.