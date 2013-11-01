NEW YORK Oct 31 A group of Barclays Center
luxury box holders sued the giant events center in Brooklyn on
Thursday, claiming they have been treated badly because they are
black.
The federal lawsuit filed by Ludwig's Drug Store, which
seeks $4 million in damages, claims its manager and two other
staffers who bought into the box have been "harassed, followed
and questioned."
The three men say they are the only black box holders at
Barclays, which opened in September 2012 and can hold as many as
19,000 people. It has 101 luxury suites, according to its
website.
The Brooklyn-based drug store signed a three-year lease for
nearly $1 million for a luxury box three weeks ago, according to
the lawsuit.
Since then, the three say in the lawsuit they have been
treated with suspicion, ignored by staff, forced to wait long
times for orders that sometimes never arrive and once were
billed $1,000 for a pizza that arrived late and was cold. Their
luxury box is rarely cleaned, they say.
The complaint is the latest in a string of accusations of
racism at commercial spots in New York.
Several black customers complained in recent days that they
were stopped by police after making luxury purchases at Barneys
New York and at Macy's Inc, and Barneys and the police
were named in a lawsuit filed by a student who said he was
detained after buying an expensive belt.
The complaints against the stores have prompted an
investigation by the state attorney general into their security
practices.
The treatment by Barclays is "unlawful discriminatory
practice because of race," said the lawsuit filed in U.S.
District Court in Brooklyn.
Barclays spokesman Barry Baum said in a statement that it
would "immediately and thoroughly" investigate the claims.
"We have a zero tolerance policy for any type of
discriminatory behavior. It is against everything that Barclays
Center stands for," Baum said, noting that Barclays had not
received legal papers nor complaints from the box holders.
The attorney representing the three men declined to speak to
the media, his office said.
In the year since it has opened, Barclays has hosted shows
by such top performers as Jay Z, Barbra Streisand, the Rolling
Stones and Paul McCartney. It is home to the Brooklyn Nets and
will be home to the New York Islanders professional hockey team
starting in 2015.