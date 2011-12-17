Colton Harris-Moore (L), the Barefoot Bandit, reacts with his attorney John Henry Browne (R) after receiving an 87 month prison sentence in Island Superior Court in Coupeville, Washington on December 16, 2011. REUTERS/Marcus Donner

COUPEVILLE, Wash A 20-year-old serial burglar dubbed the "Barefoot Bandit" pleaded guilty on Friday to more than 30 charges stemming from his two-year crime spree as a sometimes shoeless teenage runaway in Washington state.

Colton Harris-Moore already had agreed to plead guilty to burglary and other offenses at the hearing before a superior court judge in Coupeville, about 96 km northwest of Seattle.

The hearing caps months of bargaining between prosecutors and attorneys for the high school dropout and self-taught pilot, who stayed one step ahead of the law as he broke into dozens of homes and stole cars, boats and planes across nine states and British Columbia.

Prosecutors asked the judge to sentence him to nine years and eight months in prison. Harris-Moore also faces up to 6-1/2 years in prison when he is sentenced in January in federal court.

Harris-Moore's attorney, John Henry Browne, asked the judge to consider the defendant's background when sentencing him. His client's first memory was his mother telling him "we would all be better off if you had been born dead," Browne said.

Another defense attorney said that he suffers from fetal alcohol spectrum disorder.

Captured in the Bahamas in July 2010 after crash-landing a stolen aircraft he had flown from Indiana, Harris-Moore pleaded guilty in June this year to federal charges aimed at resolving all but the Washington state criminal cases pending against him.

As part of that agreement, Harris-Moore forfeited his ability to profit from the rights to his life story. He also signed a movie deal with 20th Century Fox earmarking $1.3 million in proceeds as restitution to his victims.

Harris-Moore was identified by authorities as a suspect in a wave of crimes, including several plane thefts, after escaping from a juvenile detention center in April 2008.

Shoeless footprints, some outlined in chalk, were left behind at the scenes of a number of his crimes, leading authorities to refer to him as the Barefoot Bandit.

