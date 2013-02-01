* 519 barges waiting on Friday, down from more than 1,000
* River open to one-way, slow-speed commercial traffic
* No estimate on how soon river would fully reopen
By Karl Plume
Feb 1 Mississippi River barge traffic remained
congested on Friday near Vicksburg, Mississippi, where a barge
accident and oil spill shuttered the major shipping artery on
Sunday, but the backlog of boats was slowly declining.
The U.S. Coast Guard reopened the river on Wednesday to
one-way traffic through a 16-mile safety zone from river mile
marker 425 to 441, where the backlog of barges had ballooned to
more than 1,000.
The backup thinned to 519 barges by midday Friday, including
11 northbound tows pushing a total of 138 barges and 26
southbound tows with 381 barges, said Coast Guard spokesman
Jonathan Lally.
Ordered to remain at a slow speed and spaced 1-1/2 to 2
miles apart, 87 tow boats hauling 1,339 barges have transited
the safety zone thus far, he said.
Cleanup crews have deployed 5,300 feet of boom to contain
the spill and recovered more than 8,000 gallons of oil-water
mixture since the barge collided with a railroad bridge and
ruptured one of its 80,000-gallon tanks.
Crews have lightered 252,000 gallons of crude oil from the
damaged barge, which had been carrying more than 668,000
gallons. Once the cargo is lightered, the barge will be removed
to a maritime facility in Vicksburg.
The Coast Guard would not estimate how soon the river would
fully reopen to shipping traffic.
"The response crews are working as quickly and as safely as
they can. There are crews that are going to conduct shoreline
cleanup as well as the skimming operations that they've done to
ensure that the impact on the environment is minimal," Lally
said.
Shippers rely on the Mississippi River and other inland
waterways to haul billions of dollars worth of grain, coal,
fertilizer and other commodities every year. Some 55 to 65
percent of all U.S. grain and soybean exports are transported
down the Mississippi River to the Gulf of Mexico.
The shipping disruption did not seriously impact grain
exports at the Gulf, although prices for soybean barges south of
the closure briefly jumped early in the week before retreating.
The oil spill was the latest in a recent string of
logistical headaches for shippers.
Low water along a busy shipping corridor between St. Louis
and Cairo, Illinois, has threatened to disrupt traffic on the
drought-drained river since December. Dredging operations and
other work aimed at keeping barges flowing have also snarled
traffic at times.
The river system's busiest lock was closed for a day last
week after a barge collided with a lock gate.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)