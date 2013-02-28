* Rock removal near Thebes and Grand Tower, IL, completed
* Corps to remove more rock if funds, river conditions allow
Feb 28 Barge shipping on the middle Mississippi
River returned to normal on Thursday for the first time since
December as rain and snow-melt revived the drought-hit waterway
and government engineers completed a two-month riverbed rock
removal project.
The worst U.S. drought in a half century sapped the major
shipping artery and fueled concerns that barge shipments of
billions of dollars in commodities such as grain, coal and
fertilizer could come to a halt.
The Mississippi River, which links Midwest farms with grain
export terminals at the Gulf Coast, fell to near historic lows
this winter but, apart from rolling closures around dredging and
rock removal work zones, was never closed due to low water.
"A tremendous amount of effort now and in the years leading
up to this drought has gone into keeping the river open," said
Col. Chris Hall, St. Louis District Commander.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in the largest such
undertaking in at least 25 years, blasted and removed about
1,000 cubic yards of underwater rock that threatened low-water
navigation near the Illinois towns of Thebes and Grand Tower.
Nearly round-the-clock dredging operations also removed more
than 8 million cubic yards of sediment between July and February
to maintain a nine-foot-deep shipping channel needed by most
commercial barge tow boats, the Corps said in a release.
The Coast Guard directed commercial traffic during the rock
removal project and passed a total 2,124 vessels towing 13,206
barges through the Thebes and Grand Tower area. There were no
groundings in the navigation channel, the Coast Guard said.
The Corps was prepared to conduct further rock removal on
the river as funding and river conditions allow.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; editing by Jim Marshall)