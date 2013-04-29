CHICAGO, April 29 Two navigation locks on the
Mississippi River reopened during the weekend as receding water
allowed for barge navigation, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
said on Monday.
The Corps closed Lock 24 near Clarksville, Missouri, and
Lock 25 near Winfield, Missouri, on April 20 as river levels
surged following heavy rains across the U.S. Midwest.
Water levels were still too high to reopen the Kaskaskia
Lock and Dam on the Kaskaskia River, the Corps said in a
statement.
About 60 percent of U.S. grain exports are transported via
the Mississippi River and its tributaries from farm areas in the
Midwest to export facilities at the Gulf of Mexico.
(Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)