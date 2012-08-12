NEW YORK Aug 12 Barnes & Noble Inc cut
prices on three models of its Nook e-reader and tablet devices
on Sunday, ahead of the peak of the back to school season and
amid speculation that rival Amazon.com Inc is preparing
to launch a new version of its Kindle Fire tablet.
Barnes & Noble, which has said the Nook has allowed it to
win 27 percent of the U.S. e-books market, said it had slashed
the retail price of its Nook tablet with 16 GB of memory to $199
from $249. Amazon is the market leader with about 60 percent of
e-book and e-reader sales.
The largest U.S. bookstore chain also shaved $20 off its 8
GB version of the tablet to $179. Barnes & Noble lowered the
price of its Nook Color by $20, bringing it to $149, the latest
reduction for that model.
The new prices went into effect on Sunday.
Despite the popularity of the Nook devices, Barnes & Noble
has had to reduce the price of various versions on a number of
occasions to compete with Amazon, which is believed to be
preparing to launch a new version of its Kindle Fire tablet. The
earlier price reductions cut into Barnes & Noble's earnings.
The company, which has bet its future on staking a claim in
the e-books industry, reported lower-than-expected revenue in
the fourth quarter and said Nook revenue fell 10.5 percent.
Signs at one Manhattan Barnes and Noble store already
reflected the new prices on Sunday.