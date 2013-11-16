LOS ANGELES Nov 15 Rapper Jay Z said on Friday
that he will go ahead with his clothing collaboration with
upscale retail chain Barneys New York Inc, but will
also join a council fighting racial profiling, as authorities
investigate Barneys and other major retailers accused of
discrimination against black shoppers.
Jay Z, 43, one of the best-selling rappers and an
entrepreneur, collaborated with Barneys on the BNY SCC clothing
label. Initially 25 percent of the proceeds were to go to Jay
Z's foundation but not 100 percent of profits will be donated.
But Jay Z came under fire for his partnership when two black
shoppers alleged they were detained by New York police and
accused of fraud after buying luxury items in Barneys.
Jay Z, real name Shawn Carter, released a statement on his
Life + Times website saying his team was being kept updated on
the investigations of the two detained shoppers, and that he
would sit on a council "specially convened to deal with the
issue of racial profiling."
"I am in a unique position to use my voice to affect change
to this disturbing issue. The easy position would have been to
walk away and leave policy making to others hoping that someone
addresses the problem. I will not leave the outcome to others,"
he said.
"I will take this into my own hands with full power to
recommend, review and revise policies and guidelines moving
forward. I am choosing to take this head on," the rapper added.
Barneys has also pledged to donate 10 percent of all retail
sales from Barneys stores nationwide and online on Nov. 20 to
Jay Z's foundation.
Barneys said the amount the company would raise for the
foundation on Nov. 20 would amount to at least $1 million.
"Moving forward, Mr. Carter's leadership in this process
will further strengthen the industry's ability to ensure that
anyone who walks into a retail establishment is treated equally
and with respect," the company said in a statement. "We welcome
Mr. Carter's input and recommendations to our future policies
and guidelines."
Barneys is being investigated alongside Macy's Inc in
what has become known as "shop-and-frisk," as multiple reports
emerged of black shoppers allegedly being detained due to racial
profiling.