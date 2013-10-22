SAN FRANCISCO Oct 21 Striking San Francisco-area transit workers reached a tentative deal with management late on Monday to end a four-day walkout that has paralyzed the nation's fifth-largest commuter rail system, union and transit agency officials said.

Union representatives said they were calling an immediate end to the strike by the 2,000-plus Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) employees who walked off the job last Friday. BART General Manager Grace Crunican, said commuter train service would hopefully be fully restored by Tuesday afternoon. (Reporting by Laila Kearney; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by John Stonestreet)