SAN FRANCISCO Oct 21 Striking San
Francisco-area transit workers reached a tentative deal with
management late on Monday to end a four-day walkout that has
paralyzed the nation's fifth-largest commuter rail system, union
and transit agency officials said.
Union representatives said they were calling an immediate
end to the strike by the 2,000-plus Bay Area Rapid Transit
(BART) employees who walked off the job last Friday. BART
General Manager Grace Crunican, said commuter train service
would hopefully be fully restored by Tuesday afternoon.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing
by John Stonestreet)