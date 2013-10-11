By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 10 A 60-day cooling off
period to block a potential strike by San Francisco transit
workers that could cripple the Bay Area's commuter rail system
expires at midnight on Thursday and negotiators remain far
apart, both sides said.
There were no signs that a strike was imminent, as two
unions representing some 2,600 Bay Area Rapid Transit District
workers have not given a 72-hour notice that has become
customary ahead of such a job action. But the notice is not
mandatory.
Officials for the district, which serves some 400,000 daily
riders, and unions have said that they were millions of dollars
away from a deal.
"We're big bucks (apart)," Tom Hock, BART's chief
negotiator, said before heading into negotiations on Thursday
afternoon.
A federal mediator assigned to the BART negotiations on
Monday barred the two sides from releasing additional contract
details, union spokeswoman Cecille Isidro said.
For its last known proposal, BART offered employees a 10
percent raise over four years. The unions asked for a three-year
contract with a 3.75 percent raise for each of the first two
years and a 4 percent raise in the last year of the agreement.
Antoinette Bryant, president of the Amalgamated Transit
Union Local 1555, said on Thursday the sides were much closer
than the $30 million proposal gap last week but that the unions
were prepared to strike by Friday morning if BART's final offer
fell short.
"Midnight's coming, we just don't know what's happening with
it," Bryant said on Thursday, adding that "we are working very
diligently to get a deal."
At California Governor Jerry Brown's request, a judge issued
the cooling off period on Aug. 11, hours before BART unions were
set to strike following a 72-hour notice issuance.
"The unions are not trying to strike, that's the reason why
we did not give the 72-hour notice," Bryant said on Thursday.
"We want the public to understand this is not our intention to
disrupt the Bay Area and the businesses that are going to be
impacted."
If workers walk off the job, the rail system would shut down
for the second time this year. The first strike, in July, lasted
for 4-1/2 days, creating severe roadway traffic and forcing
commuters to miss work or crowd onto a limited number of other
public transportation options.
In the event of a strike, BART's strike contingency plan
includes chartering buses with the capability of carrying 6,000
passengers per day, according to a statement on its website.
Services from other local transit providers would also be
extended to accommodate BART users. The transit district also
urged riders to plan ahead for a strike and request flexible
work hours, telecommute and carpool to jobs if rail services are
halted.
(Editing by Dan Whitcomb and Eric Walsh)