Oct 13 As a Sunday night deadline loomed for a
possible strike that could cripple the San Francisco Bay Area's
commuter rail system, transit users braced for Monday morning
gridlock as negotiators planned to talk well into the evening.
Unionized drivers and other employees at Bay Area Rapid
Transit, which serves more than 400,000 riders daily in the
traffic-clogged region, have been working without a contract
since June 30.
The union has set a midnight Sunday strike deadline and said
it would walk off the job on Monday.
A BART strike in early July brought the system to a halt in
the crowded Northern California region, but a court-ordered
cooling-off period requested by Governor Jerry Brown forced
employees back to work for an additional two months.
The potential strike would take places against an unusual
backdrop of public discomfort with a possible labor action in
the typically pro-union region, said Larry Gerston, a professor
of political science at San Jose State University.
"Public opinion polls have shown a very restless public when
it comes to a possible BART strike," Gerston said. "The
relatively high salaries of BART employees, the overtime they
routinely get in conjunction with lots of sick time, and that's
against a backdrop of a public that's just recovering now from a
recession where every dollar meant a whole lot."
TRANSPORTATION 'NIGHTMARE'
Melvin Mendoza, 31, had to take three days off from his job
as a technical support specialist at a San Francisco law firm
when BART workers struck in July.
"Transportation last time was just a nightmare," said
Mendoza, a father of two, whose wife uses the family's only car
to get to her job. "The way this is going, it's putting a bad
taste in my mouth both on the part of BART and with my concept
of the unions."
The low level of public support could work against the
unions, Gerston said, and comes as many Democratic politicians
have avoided becoming visibly involved on labor's side.
"Management," Gerston said, "is winning the public relations
war."
Leaders of the two biggest unions involved in the talks, the
Service Employees International Union and the Amalgamated
Transit Union, which together represent more than 2,000 BART
workers, have said they hope to avoid a strike, agreeing to
postpone any action over the weekend despite the expiration of
the cooling-off period on Oct. 10.
STICKING POINTS
The two sides negotiated late into the evening on Saturday,
before breaking, and plan to reconvene at the Oakland office of
the California Department of Transportation on Sunday morning.
In what union representatives said was a hopeful sign, Grace
Crunican, BART's top executive, is negotiating on the management
side.
Rick Rice, a spokesman for Oakland-based BART, said
management was able to make a new offer to employees after a
special meeting of the transit system's board on Oct. 10.
The main sticking points, he said, were over salary and
benefits. Neither he nor union spokeswoman Cecille Isidro would
give details, citing a request from the federal mediator
handling the talks to refrain from doing so.
In its last known proposal, BART offered employees a 10.25
percent raise over four years, Rice said, adding that "there has
been movement" since the last publicly made proposal.
BART had sought for employees to contribute to pensions,
starting at 1 percent in the first year of the contract and
growing to 4 percent in the fourth year, he said. The agency
wanted a cap on its healthcare costs, he said.
The unions had asked for a three-year contract, with a 3.75
percent raise in each of the first two years and a 4 percent
raise in the last year. The unions have said they are ready for
workers to contribute more to their healthcare.
BART management has said the average employee gets an annual
salary of $79,500 plus $50,800 in benefits. It is concerned the
cost of benefits will continue to climb after increasing by
nearly 200 percent in 10 years. The unions peg the average
worker salary, excluding managers, lower - at $64,000.
BART's strike-contingency plan includes chartering buses
capable of carrying 6,000 passengers per day, according to a
statement posted on Thursday on its website.
