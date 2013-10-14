Oct 14 Contract talks were set to resume on
Monday in a last-ditch effort to avert a transit strike that
could cripple a rail system serving 400,000 riders a day in the
San Francisco Bay Area, as unions and management wrangle over
pay and benefits.
A strike could come as early as Tuesday morning if the sides
fail to agree on a contract by midnight on Monday, the latest of
several missed deadlines. Unionized drivers and other employees
at Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) have been working without a
contract since June 30.
The talks have made some progress, with a new management
offer promising a 12 percent pay raise over four years for
workers, who management says make an average of $79,000 plus
benefits. The unions peg the average worker salary lower, at
$64,000 excluding manager pay.
Partly because the pay is considered by many to be generous
already -- it is considerably higher than the median U.S. salary
of about $50,000 -- the potential strike by more than 2,000
drivers and other BART employees comes against an unusual
backdrop of public discomfort with a possible labor action in a
typically pro-union region.
"The Bay Area traditionally is a very pro-labor part of
California, but this go-round the issue seems to be framed
differently," said Larry Gerston, a retired professor of
political science at San Jose State University.
"The relatively high salaries of BART employees, the
overtime they routinely get in conjunction with lots of sick
time, and that's against a backdrop of a public that's just
recovering now from a recession where every dollar meant a whole
lot."
The unions point out that San Francisco and nearby Oakland
are both among the 10 most expensive U.S. cities. A two-bedroom
apartment in the area around San Francisco, for example, costs
an average of $1,900 per month, according to the National Low
Income Housing Coalition.
Because the management offer also includes a demand that
employees pay a portion of their medical and retirement benefit
costs, some of the 12 percent offered in raises would be
immediately swallowed up by those contributions.
The unions had initially asked for a three-year contract,
with a 3.75 percent raise in each of the first two years and a 4
percent raise in the last year.
PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS
Both sides have been asked by a federal mediator helping
with the negotiations not to discuss details, but Rick Rice, a
spokesman for BART, has said the transit system initially wanted
employees to contribute to pensions, starting at 1 percent in
the first year and growing to 4 percent in the fourth. The
agency also wanted a cap on its healthcare costs, he said.
Bay Area commuters had a taste of the havoc a transit strike
could bring last summer, when BART employees walked off the job
in early July after their contract first expired.
Melvin Mendoza, 31, had to take three days off from his job
as a technical support specialist at a San Francisco law firm
during the July action.
"Transportation last time was just a nightmare," said
Mendoza, a father of two, whose wife uses the family's only car
to get to her job. "The way this is going, it's putting a bad
taste in my mouth both on the part of BART and with my concept
of the unions."
After the BART strike in July, a court-ordered cooling-off
period requested by Democratic Governor Jerry Brown forced
employees back to work for an additional two months.
Those two months expired Oct. 10, but the union agreed to
keep talking through Sunday night, and now has extended its
deadline to Monday night. By law, Brown cannot seek a second
court order for another 60-day cooling off period.
BART's strike-contingency plan includes chartering buses
capable of carrying 6,000 passengers per day, according to a
statement posted on Thursday on its website.
Grace Crunican, BART's general manager, said management had
put its final offer in front of union negotiators, who had two
weeks to consider it.
"The Bay Area is tired of going to bed at night and not
knowing if BART is going to be open," Crunican said. "We need to
bring this to a close"
Leaders of the two biggest unions involved in the talks, the
Service Employees International Union and the Amalgamated
Transit Union, have said they hope to avoid a strike.
The remaining sticking points, Rice told Reuters on Sunday,
continued to be salary and benefits. Also at issue, according to
SEIU local President Pete Castelli, were work rules, which
"include important safety provisions."
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Leslie Adler)