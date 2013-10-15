(Adds background, quotes, details)
By Laila Kearney
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 14 Unions representing Bay
Area transit workers resumed talks with management on Monday in
a bid to avert a midnight strike that could cripple a rail
system serving 400,000 riders a day, but their leadership said
only an 11th-hour "hail Mary" would likely stop a walkout.
More than 2,000 drivers and other employees at Bay Area
Rapid Transit have been working without a contract since June
30, and two unions representing them have said they would walk
off the job at midnight on Monday if no deal was reached.
Negotiations have made some progress, with management
offering a 12 percent pay raise over four years for workers, who
they say make an average of $79,000 plus benefits. The unions
peg the average worker salary lower, at $64,000 excluding
manager pay.
Both sides were still talking as darkness fell on Monday,
but BART officials said they had made their last offer to
representatives for the Service Employees International Union
and Amalgamated Transit Union.
"We think we have a great offer on the table. We don't think
a strike is necessary, we don't think a strike is smart," said
Tom Radulovich, president of the BART board of directors. "So
far they're not excited about our last, best and final (offer),
but they are talking to us."
Peter Castelli, executive director of SEIU local 1021, said
negotiators were close to a deal but time was running out with
only hours to go before the midnight deadline.
"Unless something breaks and there is a hail Mary, there
will be a strike at midnight tonight," he said, referring to a
call for devine intervention against long odds.
Partly because BART worker pay is considered by many to be
generous - and considerably higher than the median U.S. salary
of about $50,000 - the potential strike by more than 2,000
drivers and other employees comes against an unusual backdrop of
public discomfort with a possible labor action in a typically
pro-union region.
'NIGHTMARE'
"The Bay Area traditionally is a very pro-labor part of
California. But this go-round the issue seems to be framed
differently," said Larry Gerston, a retired professor of
political science at San Jose State University.
"The relatively high salaries of BART employees, the
overtime they routinely get in conjunction with lots of sick
time, and that's against a backdrop of a public that's just
recovering now from a recession where every dollar meant a whole
lot."
The unions point out that San Francisco and nearby Oakland
are both among the 10 most expensive U.S. cities. A two-bedroom
apartment in the area around San Francisco, for example, costs
an average of $1,900 per month, according to the National Low
Income Housing Coalition.
Because the management offer also includes a demand that
employees pay a portion of their medical and retirement benefit
costs, some of the 12 percent offered in raises would be
immediately swallowed up by those contributions.
The unions had initially asked for a three-year contract,
with a 3.75 percent raise in each of the first two years and a 4
percent raise in the last year.
Both sides have been asked by a federal mediator not to
discuss details, but Rick Rice, a spokesman for BART, has said
the transit system initially wanted employees to contribute to
pensions, starting at 1 percent in the first year and growing to
4 percent in the fourth. The agency also wanted a cap on its
healthcare costs, he said.
Bay Area commuters had a taste of the havoc a transit strike
could bring in the summer, when BART employees walked off the
job in early July after their contract first expired.
Melvin Mendoza, 31, had to take three days off from his job
as a technical support specialist at a San Francisco law firm
during the July action.
"Transportation last time was just a nightmare," said
Mendoza, a father of two whose wife uses the family's only car
to get to her job. "The way this is going, it's putting a bad
taste in my mouth both on the part of BART and with my concept
of the unions."
After the BART strike in July, a court-ordered cooling-off
period requested by Democratic Governor Jerry Brown forced
employees back to work for an additional two months.
Those two months expired Oct. 10, but the unions agreed to
keep talking through Sunday night and have extended the deadline
to Monday night. By law, Brown cannot seek a second court order
for another 60-day cooling-off period.
BART's strike-contingency plan includes chartering buses
capable of carrying 6,000 passengers per day, according to a
statement posted on Thursday on its website.
(Writing and additional reporting by Sharon Bernstein and Dan
Whitcomb; Editing by Philip Barbara)