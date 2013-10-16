(Adds analyst comment, details on dispute)
By Laila Kearney
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 Negotiators hoping to
avert a potentially crippling rail strike in the San Francisco
Bay Area returned to the bargaining table on Wednesday to try to
reach a deal, after unions agreed late Tuesday to put off
striking for a third straight day.
Trains ran as usual on Wednesday, after talks between union
and management wore on late into the night without a deal on a
new contract for Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) workers.
The sides have been at loggerheads for months. BART's more
than 2,000 train drivers and other unionized workers are
demanding large pay raises, while management is seeking to get
workers to contribute to their pensions and other benefits.
The threat of a strike hangs heavy over the San Francisco
area, where traffic is among the worst in the nation. The BART
trains carry more than 400,000 riders each day.
Since last Thursday, a strike deadline has come and gone
three times without a deal. The union has held off on striking
each time, saying progress was being made in negotiations.
At the request of a federal mediator overseeing the talks,
the sides resumed negotiations at 10 a.m. local time on
Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman for the Service Employees
International Union, the largest of two unions representing
drivers and staff.
"We are encouraged by the progress we've achieved, and at
the request of the federal mediators we will continue to
bargain," said spokeswoman Cecille Isidro. BART workers are also
represented by the Amalgamated Transit Union.
POSITIVE SIGNS
Ken Jacobs, chair of the Labor Center at the University of
California, Berkeley, said the postponements were a positive
sign.
"Each day when they postpone a strike another day, there is
a clear sense that there is progress at the negotiating table,"
Jacobs said. "I think both sides understand the stakes in having
a strike, and I don't think either side relishes being there."
A strike would affect passengers from the San Francisco area
who rely on the rail system to get into the city and would
instead be forced onto buses and other already busy routes.
Adding to the pressure, a union representing workers at the
Alameda-Contra Costa Transit Agency, which operates buses in
many of the same communities served by BART, notified its
management on Monday it could call a strike as soon as Thursday.
Larry Gerston, a retired professor of political science at
San Jose State University, has said the union might be reluctant
to go on strike, in part because residents of the usually
labor-friendly Bay Area are not seen as particularly sympathetic
to workers' demands for higher wages.
"The relatively high salaries of BART employees, the
overtime they routinely get in conjunction with lots of sick
time," have left residents skeptical of a strike, Gerston said.
Management has offered a 12 percent pay raise over four
years to the workers. According to management, the BART workers
earn on average $79,000 a year, plus benefits. The unions peg
the average worker salary at $64,000.
Union leaders justify the demands for higher pay in part by
pointing out that San Francisco and nearby Oakland are among the
10 most expensive U.S. cities.
The unions also note that because the management offer
includes a demand that employees pay a portion of their medical
and retirement benefit costs, some of the 12 percent offered in
raises would be immediately swallowed up by those contributions.
The unions had initially asked for a three-year contract,
with a 3.75 percent raise in each of the first two years and a 4
percent raise in the last year.
BART spokesman Rick Rice has said the transit system wanted
workers to begin to contribute to pensions starting at 1 percent
in the first year and growing to 4 percent in the fourth. The
agency also wanted a cap on healthcare costs.
