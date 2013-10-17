(Updates with no strike, but no deal)
By Laila Kearney
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 16 A potentially crippling
commuter rail strike in the San Francisco Bay Area was averted
for another day after marathon contract talks, with a federal
mediator saying progress had been made and promising trains
would run on Thursday.
Union leaders and rail system management have been
negotiating late into the night all this week, seeking a deal
with unionized Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) employees who have
been working without a contract since July.
The sides have been at loggerheads over pay and benefits for
more than 2,000 train drivers and other unionized workers who
are demanding large pay raises in part to offset being asked to
contribute to their pensions and other benefits.
The BART trains are used for more than 400,000 rides each
day in the Northern California region, where traffic is among
the heaviest in the nation.
U.S. Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service director
George Cohen told reporters late on Wednesday that some progress
had been made and trains would run on Thursday. Negotiations
would continue through the night, he said.
Management had been offering a 12 percent pay raise over
four years to the workers, who they say earn on average $79,000
a year, plus benefits. The unions peg the average worker salary
at $64,000.
Union leaders justify their demands for higher pay in part
by pointing out that San Francisco and nearby Oakland are among
the 10 most expensive U.S. cities to live.
Harley Shaiken, a labor expert at University of California
at Berkeley, said the union also hoped to make up for years of
stagnant wages during the economic downturn. Meanwhile, BART
officials were seeking to conserve resources to update outdated
parts of the transit system, he said.
REASONABLE HOUR
Many commuters in the Bay Area have gone to bed most nights
this week uncertain if trains would be running in the morning. A
walkout would be the second on the rail system this year, after
BART workers went on strike for four and a half days in July.
"BART's phones are ringing off the hook," BART spokeswoman
Alicia Trost said. "Our email submission forms are flooding with
concerned riders and concerned people from the Bay Area
frustrated that we cannot tell them at a reasonable hour if the
trains are going to be running tomorrow."
Adding to the pressure, a union representing workers at the
Alameda-Contra Costa Transit Agency, which operates buses in
many of the same communities served by BART, had notified its
management on Monday it could call a strike as soon as Thursday.
But California Governor Jerry Brown intervened on Wednesday
to postpone such a walkout, at least for now, beginning a
process to potentially impose a 60-day cooling-off period on the
bus system. Brown had successfully sought such a period for BART
workers, but it expired last week and cannot be renewed.
Larry Gerston, a retired professor of political science at
San Jose State University, has said the union might be reluctant
to go on strike, partly because residents of the usually
labor-friendly Bay Area are not seen as particularly sympathetic
to workers' demands for higher wages.
"The relatively high salaries of BART employees, the
overtime they routinely get in conjunction with lots of sick
time," have left residents skeptical of a strike, Gerston said.
Roxanne Sanchez, president of the local branch of the
Service Employees International Union - one of the two unions
representing BART workers in the talks - said progress had been
made toward a resolution on Wednesday.
