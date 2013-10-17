By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 17 Union leaders and rail
system management in the San Francisco Bay Area vowed to return
to the bargaining table on Thursday, continuing what has become
a daily drama over whether commuter train service would be
interrupted by a potentially crippling strike.
A deadline has been set and abandoned five times over the
past week, as protracted contract talks between Bay Area Rapid
Transit (BART) officials and unions inch forward in marathon
sessions lasting well into the night.
The sides have been at loggerheads over pay and benefits for
more than 2,000 train drivers and other union workers who are
demanding pay raises in part to offset being asked to contribute
to their pensions and other benefits.
The BART trains are used for more than 400,000 rides each
day in the Northern California region, where traffic is among
the worst in the United States, and a four-and-a-half-day strike
in July forced some residents to miss work and others to endure
commutes of three hours or more.
BART management said it offered a 12 percent pay raise over
four years to workers who they say earn on average $79,000 a
year, plus benefits. The unions put the average worker's salary
at $64,000.
Roxanne Sanchez, president of the local branch of the
Service Employees International Union - one of the two unions
representing BART workers in the talks - said progress had been
made toward a resolution on Wednesday. The second union involved
in the talks is the Amalgamated Transit Union.
U.S. Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service director
George Cohen told reporters late on Wednesday that some progress
had been made. Trains were running on Thursday.
WORRIED COMMUTERS
Many commuters in the Bay Area have gone to bed most nights
this week uncertain if trains would be running in the morning.
"BART's phones are ringing off the hook," BART spokeswoman
Alicia Trost said Wednesday. "Our email submission forms are
flooding with concerned riders and concerned people from the Bay
Area frustrated that we cannot tell them at a reasonable hour if
the trains are going to be running tomorrow."
Adding to the pressure, a union representing workers at the
Alameda-Contra Costa Transit Agency, which operates buses in
many of the same communities served by BART such as Oakland, had
notified its management on Monday it could call a strike as soon
as Thursday.
But California Governor Jerry Brown intervened on Wednesday
to postpone such a walkout, at least for now, beginning a
process to potentially impose a 60-day cooling-off period on the
bus system. Brown had successfully sought such a period for BART
workers, but it expired last week and cannot be renewed.
(Writing and additional reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing
by Cynthia Johnston and Leslie Gevirtz)