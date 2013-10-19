By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 19 A strike by San Francisco
area rail workers that has snarled roads across the region
entered a second day on Saturday with management and unions
still at loggerheads over pay and work rules and not even
bargaining.
Bay Area Rapid Transit employees walked off the job on
Friday after talks over a new contract broke down over pay
increases and workplace rules, shutting down a system that
carries some 400,000 passengers a day.
The BART walkout is the second this year, as the agency's
workers went on strike for four and a half days in July. Their
unions and BART management were unable to reach a deal in the
following months.
Experts say the strike will be an economic drag. The July
work stoppage caused from $73 million to $100 million a day in
lost productivity for riders, said Rufus Jeffris, spokesman for
the Bay Area Council which studies the local economy.
Unions announced the latest strike on Thursday, and a
federal mediator ended efforts at conciliation, saying there was
no more he could do. Little progress has been made since then,
and the two sides did not meet at all on Friday.
Union leaders held a news conference on Friday afternoon,
unveiling what they called a new set of proposals that could end
the strike later that night if BART officials accepted them.
But BART officials said in a written statement they could
not agree to the unions' "ultimatums," calling the proposals
essentially the same offer that had already been rejected.
Union negotiators have demanded large pay raises, in part to
offset being asked to contribute to their pensions and pay more
for healthcare.
Under the terms of the last contract offer that has been
made public, BART said it offered a 12 percent pay raise over
four years to workers, who management says earn on average
$79,000 a year, plus benefits. The unions put the average
worker's salary at $64,000.
Union leaders have justified their demands for higher pay in
part by pointing out that San Francisco is among the 10 most
expensive U.S. cities in which to live.
After negotiating late every day this week, the unions said
the sides had finally reached an overall understanding on pay
and benefits, but were at odds over workplace rules the unions
said BART had proposed at the last minute.
'MAD AS HELL'
But Grace Crunican, BART general manager, said in a written
statement the work rules had been an issue for six months and
were critical to the rail system's operation.
"Using computers instead of manually recording and
transmitting information is essential in the technology age,"
she said. Crunican also suggested that union leaders had
mischaracterized the nature of the disagreement in the press.
"The unions grabbed the salary offer, but balked at the work
rule changes. While BART and the mediators were still at the
table, union leaders announced a strike to the media. They
offered to submit to binding arbitration on work rules and
falsely announced an agreement on salary," she said.
The proposed workplace rules at issue included allowing
same-day schedule changes, eliminating marginal pay increases
for certain senior custodial staff and scrapping past practices
that included guidelines for how an injured worker would be
integrated back onto the job, Service Employees International
Union spokeswoman Cecille Isidro said.
Commuters expressed frustration at the stalemate.
"I am mad as hell. It's a big hassle - thanks to BART," said
Jurgen Ware, who lives in the Bay Area suburb of Dublin and had
to carpool to his job in San Francisco. He also blamed rail
workers, saying they "have a stranglehold on the city."
With trains halted for the day on Friday, dozens of
commuters, many with bicycles, lined up at a bayside ramp in
Alameda to board a morning ferry to San Francisco, with seagulls
flying overhead. Some commuters were angry, others nonchalant.
Outside a station often used by poor commuters in El
Cerrito, across the bay from San Francisco, about a dozen
picketing BART workers on Friday heard honks of support from
passing motorists and shouts of abuse from others.
"You're just being greedy. You're lucky to have a job. Get
back to work," yelled Dennis Lindsey, a personal trainer, as he
waited for a ride from a friend.
After the July walkout California Governor Jerry Brown, a
Democrat, obtained a court order preventing another strike for
60 days. But that order has expired and Brown would have to call
a special session of the legislature to make another attempt to
force an end to the work stoppage.
"An extraordinary special session, at this point, would not
lead to the quick solution the people of the Bay Area want and
deserve," Brown spokesman Evan Westrup said in an email.
BART commuter rail service helps alleviate car traffic in
San Francisco, which ranks as the third most congested
metropolitan area in the nation after Los Angeles and Honolulu,
according to roadway traffic software company INRIX Inc.
(Additional reporting by Poornima Gupta, Noel Randewich, Braden
Reddall, Alex Dobuzinskis, Ronnie Cohen and Dan Whitcomb;
Writing by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Alistair Lyon)