By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Oct 21 A strike by commuter rail
system workers in the San Francisco area entered a fourth day on
Monday, as the traffic-clogged region started the work week with
no labor talks scheduled.
Bay Area Rapid Transit employees walked off the job on
Friday after contract talks broke down over pay increases and
workplace rules. The strike shut down a commuter rail system
that carries some 400,000 passengers a day.
The BART Board of Directors is set to meet in Oakland on
Monday afternoon to discuss the talks with the transit system's
general manager and its labor negotiations team.
An SEIU spokeswoman said late on Sunday the union delivered
to management a "new counterpropsal" that offered flexibility on
rules governing workplace technology, but declined to offer
details. Neither of the major unions representing workers nor
management could be reached for comment.
Antonette Bryant, the president of the Amalgamated Transit
Union Local 1555, said her union would put the latest contract
offer to a vote, likely later in the week, but predicted it
would be rejected, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.
The Service Employees International Union Local 1021
declined to say whether its members would vote on the offer, the
newspaper reported.
Vigils were held on Sunday in honor of two workers who were
struck and killed by a train as they checked a section of the
track over the weekend. The National Transportation Safety Board
began an investigation of the incident on Sunday.
[IDn:L1N0IB013]
The BART walkout is the second this year, after unionized
workers went on strike for 4-1/2 days in July. The unions and
BART management were unable to reach a deal in the following
months.
(Writing by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Eric Walsh)