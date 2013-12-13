By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 12 Managers and union leaders
for San Francisco's commuter rail system, the nation's fifth
largest, began talks on Thursday to mend a collapsed contract
deal that has led to legal action and a possible return of
transit strikes.
Nearly two months after signing a tentative agreement,
ending a half-year of bargaining and two employee walkouts,
officials for Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and its two biggest
unions have gone back to the drawing board to resolve a single
disputed contract term.
"The best thing would be to get to a place where we could
close the deal so our riders can stop being anxious about
whether the trains will run," said BART spokeswoman Luna
Salaver.
BART and its unions reached a labor contract agreement in
October that included a family medical leave clause to allow
workers six weeks of paid leave to tend to ailing family
members.
Shortly after union members ratified the deal, the BART
Board of Directors voted to approve the contracts without the
clause, which they said was mistakenly left in the agreement.
Then in December, the unions filed a lawsuit with the
Alameda County Superior Court to enforce the contract with the
family leave term, which they said BART unlawfully reneged on.
Salaver said BART could not afford the paid six weeks, which
would cost between $1.4 million and $44 million over the
four-year contract, depending on how many employees used it.
Workers now get 12 weeks of unpaid time off for family care, she
said.
BART negotiators and leaders of the Service Employees
International Union Local 1021 and the Amalgamated Transit Union
Local 1555 were meeting at BART headquarters in downtown
Oakland, east of San Francisco.
A federal mediator who worked with the groups in the months
leading up to their October deal had returned to aid in the
negotiations, Salaver said.
SEIU spokeswoman Cecille Isidro said the meeting was the
first time the unions met with BART over the disputed contract
term. Union officials have said they would not rule out the
option of a third strike over contract disputes.
BART serves more than 400,000 daily riders in San Francisco
and surrounding suburbs. When union members went on strike for
roughly four days in July and again in October, commuters faced
traffic jams and many were forced to be late or miss work and
school.
(Reporting by Laila Kearney; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and
Eric Beech)