By Laila Kearney
| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 21 Unionized workers and
management for San Francisco's rail system, the nation's fifth
largest, said on Saturday they have resolved a final sticking
point in a labor contract dispute that lasted eight months and
saw two crippling transit strikes.
The agreement includes an amended version of a family
medical leave provision that had divided the Bay Area Rapid
Transit District (BART) and its two largest unions, the transit
agency said in a statement.
"It's a fair resolution that would close months of drawn out
contract talks," said John Arantes, president of the Service
Employees International Union Local 1021 (SEIU).
The BART board of directors will vote soon on the contract.
If ratified by the board, the agreement will go to final vote by
the SEIU and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1555, the
agency said.
The two sides reached a deal in late October, ending a
four-day employee walkout that caused traffic delays and forced
passengers to miss work and school or be hours late. It was the
second strike since July.
Shortly after the unions ratified the agreement, BART said
it had mistakenly agreed to a deal term that would give workers
six weeks of paid family medical leave. It said it could not
afford to fund the time off, which would cost between $1.4
million and $44 million over the four-year contract, depending
on how many employees used it.
In early December, union leaders sued to enforce the
contract, which they said BART unlawfully reneged on.
The most current contract drops the six weeks of paid family
medical leave in exchange for amending the deal to include
extended bereavement leave and upgraded employee break rooms,
BART said.
(Editing by Alex Dobuzinskis, Kevin Murphy and Sandra Maler)