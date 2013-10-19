SAN FRANCISCO Oct 19 Two workers were struck
and killed by a San Francisco Bay Area commuter train on
Saturday in a Northern California suburb, during a strike by
employees against the agency that runs the rail network, the San
Francisco Chronicle reported.
The Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) agency confirmed in a
statement that it was investigating a report of a train striking
two of its employees between the Walnut Creek and Pleasant Hill
stations. The BART statement said the employees may have been
working on the track, but it did not give further details.