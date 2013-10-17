SAN FRANCISCO Oct 17 Commuter rail workers in
San Francisco will go on strike on Friday unless a last-minute
deal with management on a contract is reached before midnight on
Thursday, an employee union said in a statement.
The plan for a strike on Friday follows a series of marathon
bargaining sessions between the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART)
and employee unions. The Service Employees International Union
Local 1021 said the two sides had reached an understanding on
economic issues but remained at odds over workplace rules.
