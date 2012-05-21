Brian McNamee (C), former trainer of Major League Baseball pitcher Roger Clemens, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

WASHINGTON Government prosecutors on Monday will try to salvage the credibility of their key witness in the perjury trial of former Major League Baseball star Roger Clemens when his ex-trainer who said he supplied the pitching ace with drugs takes the stand.

Brian McNamee, the most important witness for federal prosecutors who have charged Clemens with lying to the U.S. Congress about using the performance-enhancing drugs, will be wrapping up more than 20 hours of testimony in U.S. District Court.

In questioning last week, lawyers for the pitching great attacked McNamee's trustworthiness and hammered him over inconsistencies in his story.

Also on Monday, Judge Reggie Walton was expected to rule on a government motion to allow previously prohibited evidence showing that McNamee supplied drugs to other players - a move that could extend the trial. It is already expected to take until June 8.

McNamee says he injected Clemens with anabolic steroids and human growth hormone from 1998 to 2001, citing as evidence needles, gauze, a broken steroid ampoule and human growth hormone stuffed into a Miller Lite beer can that McNamee said Clemens had given to him in 2002.

Clemens, 49, is being tried for a second time on federal charges of lying in 2008 to the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, which was investigating drug use in baseball. His first trial ended in a mistrial last year.

On Friday, pressed by Clemens' lawyer Rusty Hardin, McNamee revealed that not all of the waste - evidence he had turned over to federal authorities - was connected to Clemens and included items used by other players.

Hardin noted that during a six-week period in 2002, the year Clemens allegedly gave McNamee the can, McNamee pleaded guilty to two charges of driving under the influence in New York. Hardin asked McNamee if the charges showed he had a drinking problem, to which McNamee said, "I disagree."

McNamee, Clemens' personal trainer while he pitched for the Toronto Blue Jays and later with the New York Yankees, has admitted lying to federal investigators and to an independent commission headed by former U.S. Senator George Mitchell that investigated drug use in Major League Baseball.

But McNamee has remained steadfast in alleging that Clemens used drugs to enhance his performance.

Clemens was known as "The Rocket" during a career that ran from 1984 to 2007. He won the Cy Young Award as best pitcher seven times and is among the biggest names implicated in drug use in baseball.

