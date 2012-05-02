* A '50-50' chance Pettitte misheard Clemens
* Lawyers want testimony about HGH conversation struck
* Judge also says players' union rep cannot testify
(Adds IRS investigator on Clemens' trainer)
By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, May 2 New York Yankees pitcher Andy
Pettitte testified on Wednesday in Roger Clemens' federal
perjury trial that there was a 50-50 chance he had misheard his
friend and former teammate say he used human growth hormone.
In a potential blow to the prosecution, Pettitte said he
might have misunderstood Clemens when the ace pitcher told him
in 1999 or 2000 he had used human growth hormone to recover from
an injury.
But in 2005, Clemens told Pettitte he had been referring to
his wife Debbie's use of the drug.
"As you sit here today, if you think about it in your own
mind, it's 50-50. You might have heard it, or you might have
misunderstood him. Is that fair?" defense attorney Mike
Attanasio asked.
"I'd say that's fair," said Pettitte, who was in his second
day on the witness stand.
The admission prompted lawyers for Clemens to ask that
Pettitte's testimony about the critical conversation be struck,
since the pitcher cannot be sure of what he heard.
Pettitte's testimony is considered crucial to the
government's case. Having part of it struck - particularly his
testimony about the HGH conversation with Clemens - would be a
major blow to the prosecution.
Pettitte also said he had not told Clemens about being
injected with human growth hormone in 2002 and injecting himself
with the drug in 2004, both times to deal with injuries.
Clemens was not present at the injections, Pettitte said
shortly before his testimony wrapped up at mid-morning.
John Goldman, a New York sports lawyer with Herrick,
Feinstein LLP, said Pettitte's testimony on the 1999 or 2000
conversation "is not a deal-breaker" given the ebb and flow of
jury trials.
Pettitte had not retracted his testimony, but only said he
might have misunderstood Clemens, Goldman said.
Clemens, 49, is being tried for a second time on federal
charges of lying to the House of Representatives' Committee on
Oversight and Government Reform in 2008 about whether he used
anabolic steroids and human growth hormone.
The panel was investigating drug use in Major League
Baseball and was weighing an independent report by former
Senator George Mitchell.
CRUMPLED BEER CAN
Clemens, a seven-time winner of the Cy Young award,
baseball's highest annual honor for a pitcher, is among the
biggest baseball names linked to alleged drug use.
Former Internal Revenue Service agent Jeff Novitsky, who had
investigated Clemens' former personal trainer Brian McNamee as
part of a probe into performance-enhancing drugs, began
testimony on Wednesday afternoon.
He told jurors McNamee had turned over three plastic bags of
needles, syringes, bloody swabs and other materials to him and
other federal investigators in January 2008. Some of the
material was stuffed inside a crumpled Miller Lite beer can.
In a setback for the defense, U.S. District Judge Reggie
Walton ruled Clemens' lawyers could not touch on why McNamee had
been let go by the Yankees in 2001.
McNamee left the Yankees after police investigating a
Florida rape case said the trainer had lied to them. McNamee was
never charged in the case.
After leaving the Yankees, McNamee continued to work with
Clemens and Pettitte as a private trainer.
Walton said he had already ruled that the "nature of the
underlying conduct is not admissible."
Walton also ruled he would not allow prosecution witness
Steve Fehr, counsel to the Major League Baseball Players
Association, to testify about his contacts with Mitchell and
Clemens' agent, Randy Hendricks. Mitchell had wanted to
interview Clemens for his report on drug use.
Walton said Fehr's testimony would violate attorney-client
privilege and approval would be overturned on appeal.
"You're beating a dead horse," he told prosecutors.
Although Pettitte had told congressional investigators
McNamee had injected him with human growth hormone, the judge
blocked similar testimony at the trial on Tuesday, ruling it
could be prejudicial to Clemens' defense.
Pettitte was allowed to testify that he received injections
but did not say from whom.
Clemens first went on trial last July, but Walton declared a
mistrial because prosecutors showed jurors a video clip that
included material he had banned from the case unless it was
raised by Clemens' defense team.
Pettitte has come out of retirement to bolster the Yankees'
pitching staff. He is playing his way back into shape with a
Yankee farm club.
(Editing by Paul Thomasch, Mohammad Zargham and Todd Eastham)