By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 3 A key witness in the federal
perjury trial of former baseball ace Roger Clemens could testify
early next week, a prosecutor said on Thursday, setting the
stage for a potential courtroom confrontation.
Brian McNamee, Clemens' former personal trainer, could
testify "before Tuesday," prosecutor Steven Durham told U.S.
District Court Judge Reggie Walton.
McNamee's claims that Clemens, 49, used anabolic steroids
and human growth hormone during his 24-year career are at the
center of the government's charges that the pitcher lied to
Congress about drug use.
Durham has alleged that McNamee injected Clemens with
anabolic steroids in 1998, 2000 and 2001 and with human growth
hormone in 2001.
Clemens has denied allegations he used performance-enhancing
drugs. His defense attorneys have called McNamee a liar.
Former Internal Revenue Service agent Jeff Novitsky, who had
investigated McNamee as part of a probe into
performance-enhancing drugs, testified on Thursday about
evidence obtained during the investigation.
They included needles, syringes, bloody swabs, ampules,
vials and other materials turned over by McNamee to federal
agents in January 2008.
Clemens' former New York Yankees and Houston Astros teammate
Andy Pettitte said in 2007 that McNamee had injected him with
human growth hormone in 2002. In a potential blow to the
prosecution's case, Pettitte testified on Wednesday that he may
have misheard Clemens say he used human growth hormone.
Clemens is being tried for a second time on federal charges
of lying to the House of Representatives' Committee on Oversight
and Government Reform in 2008 about whether he used anabolic
steroids and human growth hormone. The panel was investigating
drug use in Major League Baseball.
His first trial ended in a mistrial last year.
Clemens, a seven-time winner of the Cy Young award,
baseball's highest annual honor for a pitcher, is among the
biggest baseball names linked to alleged drug use.
(Editing by Mohammad Zargham)