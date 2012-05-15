(Corrects date of human growth hormone injection in para 4 to
2000 not 2001)
By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON May 15 The star prosecution witness
in Roger Clemens' perjury trial will return for a second day of
testimony on Tuesday with more vivid details expected about the
former baseball pitcher's alleged use of performance-enhancing
drugs.
Brian McNamee, whose testimony is crucial to prosecutors'
charges that Clemens lied to Congress about his alleged drug
use, gave jurors a detailed description on Monday of injecting
Clemens with anabolic steroids while with the Toronto Blue Jays
in 1998.
McNamee, the player's former trainer, is expected to
describe Clemens' alleged use of performance-enhancing drugs
after the pitcher joined the New York Yankees in 1999.
McNamee has said he injected Clemens, considered one of the
best pitchers to ever play the game, with anabolic steroids in
1998, 2000 and 2001, and human growth hormone in 2000.
A former Major League Baseball strength coach, McNamee
worked with Clemens when the right-hander pitched for the Blue
Jays and later with the Yankees. He also worked as Clemens'
personal trainer.
Clemens' lawyers have labeled McNamee a liar and are
expected to explore his alleged problems with alcohol and
scrapes with law enforcement.
Whether the jury in U.S. District Court believes McNamee
will be a major factor in determining the trial's outcome. He is
expected to spend several days on the stand.
Clemens, 49, is being tried for a second time on federal
charges of lying to the House of Representatives' Committee on
Oversight and Government Reform in 2008, which was probing drug
use in baseball. His first trial ended in a mistrial last year.
Clemens is a record seven-time winner of the annual Cy Young
Awards as best pitcher and played for 24 years in the major
leagues. He is among the biggest names implicated in drug use in
baseball.
The trial is starting its fourth week. Clemens faces one
count of obstruction of Congress, three counts of making a false
statement and two counts of perjury.
(Editing by Eric Beech)