By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 15 The star prosecution witness
in Roger Clemens' perjury trial testified on Tuesday that he
kept used needles and other drug waste to quiet his wife's fears
that he would "go down" for the pitcher's alleged use of
performance-enhancing drugs.
Brian McNamee, Clemens' former trainer, said he and his
wife, Eileen, argued repeatedly about him giving Clemens human
growth hormone and anabolic steroids from 1998 to 2001.
McNamee decided to keep the used drug materials, now key
prosecution evidence, to show to his wife.
"In the midst of a battle royal, she'd say, 'You're going to
go down, you're going to go down,'" McNamee, 45, told jurors in
U.S. District Court.
"What would make her not give me a hard time all the time?
It had to stop. I brought it (the used drug paraphernalia) home
and she stopped. She looked away and that was it."
"I wanted to be sure my wife knew I had them," he said. He
declined to say why he kept the materials for so many years.
Clemens, 49, is being tried for a second time on federal
charges of lying to the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee
on Oversight and Government Reform in 2008, which was
investigating drug use in Major League Baseball. His first trial
ended in a mistrial last year.
The medical waste is a key part of prosecutors' evidence
against Clemens, a record seven-time winner of the annual Cy
Young Awards as best pitcher. He is among the biggest names
implicated in drug use in baseball.
A former baseball strength coach, McNamee worked with
Clemens when the right-hander pitched for the Blue Jays and
later with the Yankees. He also worked as Clemens' personal
trainer.
Clemens' lawyers have called McNamee a liar and were
expected to explore his alleged problems with alcohol and
scrapes with law enforcement.
Whether the jury believes McNamee will be a major factor in
determining the trial's outcome. He is expected to spend several
days on the stand.
McNamee testified he injected Clemens, then with the
Yankees, with human growth hormone and anabolic steroids in the
summer of 2000 and with anabolic steroids in the summer of 2001.
He typically discarded used needles, vials, broken ampoules
and other waste by putting them in a can or plastic bottle and
throwing them away.
But after an August 2001 steroid injection session at
Clemens' Manhattan apartment, McNamee put the waste in an empty
Miller Lite beer can he found in Clemens' kitchen. He took the
can home to his house in Queens and stored it in a cedar closet.
The trial is starting its fourth week. Clemens faces one
count of obstruction of Congress, three counts of making a false
statement and two counts of perjury
Judge Reggie Walton dismissed a second juror for sleeping
during testimony. The dismissal trims the jury to 12 jurors and
two alternates.
(Editing by Doina Chiacu)