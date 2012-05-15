* Prosecution testimony of star witness ends
* 'Creepy' to inject Clemens' wife with HGH
* Needles, vials stashed at trainer's home
By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, May 15 Fury that ace pitcher Roger
Clemens made his son's chronic illness public prompted the star
witness in Clemens' perjury trial to hand over stashed medical
waste to agents probing drug use in baseball, the witness
testified on Tuesday.
Brian McNamee, Clemens' former trainer, said he fell out
with Clemens in January 2008 when the former pitching star
played a 17-minute tape of a phone call with McNamee at a
Houston news conference.
Clemens had ostensibly made the call to console McNamee over
the illness of his son, 10, and they discussed the boy's ailment
as well as McNamee's involvement in a congressional probe into
drug use in Major League Baseball.
McNamee's son suffered from Type 1 or juvenile diabetes
Clemens had called the news conference to denounce McNamee's
naming him as a user of performance-enhancing drugs.
"I was furious and as soon as I could I drove to my ... home
and retrieved the evidence" to turn it over to federal
investigators, Mc Nam ee, 45, said in U.S. District Court.
McNamee, who wrapped up about 10 hours of testimony for the
prosecution, said he had saved some of the medical waste after
injecting Clemens, then with the New York Yankees, with anabolic
steroids in August 2001.
The needles and other debris were stuffed into a Miller Lite
beer can and stored at McNamee's New York home.
Clemens also asked McNamee to dispose of pills, needles and
ampoules when the pitcher was moving from his New York apartment
in 2002. Instead, the trainer stashed them along with the
medical waste at home, he said.
The drug waste is a key part of prosecutors' evidence
against Clemens, a record seven-time winner of the annual Cy
Young Awards as best pitcher. He is among the biggest names
implicated in drug use in baseball.
Clemens, 49, is being tried for a second time on federal
charges of lying to the U.S. House of Representatives' Committee
on Oversight and Government Reform in 2008, which was
investigating drug use in Major League Baseball. His first trial
ended in a mistrial last year.
INJECTION IN THE MASTER BATHROOM
During his time on the stand, McNamee testified that he
injected Clemens with human growth hormone and anabolic steroids
on several occasions between 1998 and 2001.
McNamee, who was subdued and directed his answers to the
jury, also said he injected Clemens' wife Debbie with human
growth hormone in 2003 ahead of a Sports Illustrated magazine
photo shoot.
Roger Clemens was present when the injection took place in
the master bathroom of the couple's Houston home, McNamee said.
Asked by prosecutor Daniel Butler how it felt, McNamee said:
"Creepy. It was my friend's wife. ... He was my employer so I
did what he asked."
A former baseball strength coach, McNamee worked with
Clemens when the right-hander pitched for the Torontoa Blue Jays
and later with the Yankees. He also worked as Clemens' personal
trainer.
Clemens' defense attorney Rusty Hardin, who has called
McNamee a liar, launched his cross-examination by asking why
McNamee had shown up at a 2010 grand jury hearing wearing a tie
with the logo of American Nutrition Center.
McNamee said he had an indirect interest in the company and
the tie was later auctioned off. Clemens' lawyers are expected
to explore McNamee's alleged problems with alcohol and scrapes
with law enforcement.
McNamee testified that he had lost clients as a trainer
because of the controversy over drugs. Among his most recent
jobs was running an after-school baseball program for grade
schoolers, he said.
The trial is in its fourth week. Clemens faces one count of
obstruction of Congress, three counts of making a false
statement and two counts of perjury
Also on Tuesday, Judge Reggie Walton dismissed a second
juror for sleeping during testimony. The dismissal trims the
jury to 12 jurors and two alternates.
