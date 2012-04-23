By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, April 23 Attorneys for Roger Clemens
and the U.S. government are expected to make opening arguments
on Monday in a new trial of the former U.S. baseball pitching
ace, who is accused of lying to Congress about taking
performance-enhancing steroids.
The two sides were in the final steps of selecting the
12-member jury and four alternates, concluding a process that
began a week ago, roughly nine months after his first trial was
halted due to a misstep by prosecutors.
Clemens sat forward in his chair with his back to spectators
and said nothing as his attorneys also presented two preliminary
motions to U.S. District Court Judge Reggie Walton.
Walton declined to rule immediately on either motion - one
questioning whether former teammate Andy Pettitte can testify
about where Pettitte got steroids and another questioning
whether Congress should have called Clemens to appear before it
in the first place.
Initial statements were expected in the early afternoon, and
the case is expected to run for up to six weeks.
The seven-time Cy Young Award winner was indicted in 2010
for perjury and obstruction over 2008 testimony to Congress in
which he denied taking steroids and human growth hormones. U.S.
prosecutors say they have evidence to the contrary, and will
seek to discredit him.
Clemens' first trial began in July 2011, but Walton declared
a mistrial after two days when prosecutors showed jurors a video
clip that included material the judge had banned from the case
unless the information was raised by Clemens' defense team.
Walton agreed to a new trial after prosecutors said the
error in the first attempt was not intentional.
The allegations that Clemens, 49, used performance-enhancing
drugs has raised questions about his record. Known as "The
Rocket," Clemens played for four teams over a 24-year career and
his seven Cy Young wins for best pitcher in his league are a
record.
Clemens is one of the biggest names linked to steroid use in
baseball. Other stars who have faced questions about doping
include sluggers Mark McGwire and Jason Giambi and home-run king
Barry Bonds.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Jackie Frank)