By Ian Simpson
| WASHINGTON, April 24
Roger Clemens' lawyer
rejected federal charges of perjury against the former pitching
star, saying on Tuesday Clemens is opposed to steroid use and
simply told the truth in denying he had used them.
"You are sitting in judgment to decide whether it is a crime
to deny a crime," attorney Rusty Hardin told jurors in his
opening statement at the trial of Clemens, who is charged with
lying to Congress in testimony concerning performance-enhancing
drugs.
Use of steroids and human growth hormone "was total
anathema, totally against everything he stood for," Hardin said.
Clemens, 49, who won the Cy Young Award a record seven times
as his league's best pitcher, is being tried for a second time
on charges of lying to the House of Representatives Committee on
Oversight and Government Reform in 2008 about whether he used
performance-enhancing drugs.
Clemens first went on trial last July. U.S. District Judge
Reggie Walton declared a mistrial because prosecutors showed
jurors a video clip that included material the judge had banned
from the case unless it was raised by Clemens' defense team.
Hardin's opening statement on Tuesday was meant to counter
charges by prosecutors that Clemens wove a web of deceit to
cover up his steroid use.
In his opening statement on Monday, U.S. Attorney Steven
Durham said proof that Clemens took steroids includes needles
and bloody swabs that independent tests have shown contain the
former elite pitcher's DNA and performance-enhancing drugs.
The trial may run as long as six weeks. If convicted, he
faces a maximum prison term of 30 years, although under federal
sentencing guidelines he would most likely get 15 to 21 months.
Clemens, known as "The Rocket" during his prime, played for
Boston, Toronto, Houston and the New York Yankees. He last
pitched in 2007.
(Editing by Paul Thomasch and Bill Trott)