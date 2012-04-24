* Defense denounces Clemens' former trainer
* Lawyer says Clemens had no positive steroid tests
* Trial recessed until Monday
By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON, April 24 Roger Clemens' lawyer on
Tuesday told jurors that the former pitching star did not commit
perjury when he denied using steroids, saying Clemens is opposed
to the performance-enhancing drugs and succeeded through hard
work.
"You are sitting in judgment to decide whether it is a crime
to deny a crime," attorney Rusty Hardin told jurors in his
opening statement at the trial of Clemens, who is charged with
lying to Congress in testimony concerning performance-enhancing
drugs.
Use of steroids and human growth hormone "was total
anathema, totally against everything he stood for," Hardin said.
Hardin said Clemens' former trainer Brian McNamee, who is
expected to testify that the baseball star used
performance-enhancing drugs, is a liar. He said Clemens became
one of the best pitchers of his era by following a rigorous
conditioning program - not by taking steroids.
"The only thing he wanted to do was be a baseball player and
be the best he could," Hardin said.
Clemens, 49, who won the Cy Young Award a record seven times
as his league's best pitcher, is being tried for a second time
on federal charges of lying to the House of Representatives
Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in 2008 about
whether he used performance-enhancing drugs. The panel was
investigating drug use in Major League Baseball.
Clemens first went on trial last July. U.S. District Judge
Reggie Walton declared a mistrial because prosecutors showed
jurors a video clip that included material the judge had banned
from the case unless it was raised by Clemens' defense team.
Hardin's opening statement was meant to counter charges by
prosecutors that Clemens had covered up his steroid use.
NEEDLES, SWABS
In his opening statement on Monday, U.S. Attorney Steven
Durham said proof that Clemens took steroids includes needles
and bloody swabs that independent tests have shown contain the
former elite pitcher's DNA and performance-enhancing drugs.
Hardin struck back by telling jurors that Clemens has never
tested positive for steroids or showed any sign of their use,
such as increased bulk. "This case all along has been only about
one man's persistence in trying to clear his name against all
odds," he said.
Clemens faces one count of obstruction of Congress, three
counts of making a false statement and two counts of perjury in
a trial that may run as long as six weeks.
If convicted, he faces a maximum prison term of 30 years,
although under federal sentencing guidelines he would most
likely get 15 to 21 months.
Hardin took aim at McNamee, who had been Clemens' trainer
and is expected to be a key prosecution witness. He likely will
testify that he injected Clemens with anabolic steroids in 1998,
2000 and 2001 and with human growth hormone in 2000.
Hardin said federal authorities would be unable to show any
corroboration for McNamee's claims despite an investigation that
included 268 interview reports and the use of 103 federal agents
and eight assistant U.S. attorneys.
Clemens' career "never changed" during the years of alleged
steroid use, Hardin told the jury.
Clemens played for Boston, Toronto, Houston and the New York
Yankees in a career that ran from 1984 to 2007.
The trial's first witness, Phil Barnett, the House Oversight
committee's chief of staff, told the jury that Clemens had been
asked to testify because he was likely the most prominent player
named in a report prepared by former Senator George Mitchell and
the committee wanted to be sure it was accurate.
The trial will resume on Monday.
