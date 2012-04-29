WASHINGTON, April 29 The perjury trial of former
ace pitcher Roger Clemens over alleged steroid use is set to
resume on Monday with a witness expected to detail why
congressional lawmakers wanted to question him.
Clemens, 49, is being tried for a second time on federal
charges of lying to Congress in 2008 about whether he used
performance-enhancing drugs.
Clemens' trial in U.S. District Court began last week but
recessed on Tuesday so Judge Reggie Walton could teach a
judicial course. The trial is expected to last about six weeks.
Clemens, who won the Cy Young Award a record seven times as
his league's best pitcher, is accused of lying to the House
Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in 2008 about
whether he used anabolic steroids and human growth hormone. The
panel was investigating drug use in Major League Baseball.
The trial is expected to pick where it left off, with the
first witness, Phil Barnett, the House Oversight committee's
chief of staff, resuming his testimony.
Barnett told jurors Clemens had been asked to testify
because he was likely the most prominent player named in a
report prepared by former Senator George Mitchell.
The committee wanted to be sure it was accurate, he said.
In his opening statement, prosecutor Steven Durham said
Clemens had covered up his steroid use. Proof included needles
and swabs that tests have shown contained the elite pitcher's
DNA and performance-enhancing drugs, he said.
Defense attorney Rusty Hardin struck back by saying Clemens
had never tested positive for steroids during his 24-year career
and had relied on hard work for his success.
Hardin also said Clemens' former trainer Brian McNamee, who
is expected to testify that the baseball star used
performance-enhancing drugs, was a liar.
Clemens faces one count of obstruction of Congress, three
counts of making a false statement and two counts of perjury.
If convicted, he faces a maximum prison term of 30 years,
although under federal sentencing guidelines he would most
likely get 15 to 21 months.
Clemens first went on trial last July. Walton declared a
mistrial because prosecutors showed jurors a video clip that
included material the judge had banned from the case unless it
was raised by Clemens' defense team.
Clemens played for Boston, Toronto, Houston and the New York
Yankees in a career that ran from 1984 to 2007.
(Reporting By Ian Simpson; Editing by Eric Walsh)