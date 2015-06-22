HOUSTON, June 22 Former Major League outfielder Darryl Hamilton has been killed in an apparent murder-suicide in suburban Houston, police in Pearland said on Monday.

Pearland police said that they found the bodies of Hamilton, 50, and Monica Jordan, 44, in a home. The couple's 14-month-old infant was found unharmed at the scene and was taken into the care of Texas Child Protective Services.

