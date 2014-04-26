By Alex Dobuzinskis
LOS ANGELES, April 26 NBA officials are
reviewing an audio recording posted online of Los Angeles
Clippers owner Donald Sterling allegedly telling his girlfriend
not to post photographs of herself with black people and not to
bring African-Americans to Clippers games, a league spokesman
said on Saturday.
Celebrity news site TMZ.com published the 10-minute
recording on its website late on Friday, describing it as a
taped conversation between Sterling and a model who goes by the
name V. Stiviano.
The recording was sharply criticized by civil rights leader
Jesse Jackson, who told TMZ the Clippers' roster of mostly
African-American players should protest the team owner's
comments.
It was not immediately clear when and how the conversation
was recorded.
"We are in the process of conducting a full investigation
into the audio recording obtained by TMZ," National Basketball
Association spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement. "The
remarks heard on the recording are disturbing and offensive, but
at this time we have no further information."
Representatives for the Clippers did not return calls or
emails seeking comment.
The tape appears to be an argument over photos Stiviano
posted to the social networking website Instagram.
"People call you and tell you that I have black people on my
Instagram. And it bothers you," Stiviano says, according to a
version of the tape at TMZ.com. In the tape, Stiviano says she
herself is of Latino and black heritage.
"Yeah, it bothers me a lot that you want to promo ...
broadcast that you're associating with black people. Do you have
to?" Sterling replies on the tape, according to TMZ.
At another point in the contentious discussion between the
two, Stiviano says he does not want her to bring black people to
basketball games and tells him, "I'm sorry that you're still
racist in your heart."
In one portion of the tape, Sterling allegedly tells the
young woman not to post photographs of herself with Earvin
"Magic" Johnson.
"And don't bring him to my games, OK?"
Johnson, an inductee to the NBA Hall of Fame who led the Los
Angeles Lakers to five championships in the 1980s, said in a
post on Twitter that Sterling's comments about African-Americans
are "a black eye for the NBA."
(Reporting by Alex Dobuzinskis in Los Angeles, additional
reporting by Gene Cherry; editing by Gunna Dickson)