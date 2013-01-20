PHOENIX Jan 19 An Arizona man with a special
fondness for caped crusader Batman and his sidekick Robin bought
the original Batmobile driven in the iconic television series
with a bid of $4.2 million at an auction on Saturday.
Rick Champagne, a Phoenix-area logistics company owner, came
away with the black, futuristic two-seater featured in the
"Batman" series starring Adam West and Burt Ward from 1966 to
1968, following a flurry of spirited bidding at the Scottsdale,
Arizona, auction.
"I really liked Batman growing up and I came here with the
intention of buying the car," Champagne, 56, told Reuters in a
brief interview moments after he bought the car. "Sure enough, I
was able to buy it. That was a dream come true."
The Barrett-Jackson auction was the first time the car was
put up for public sale. In addition to the $4.2 million bid
price, the buyer will have to pay an additional roughly $420,000
in premiums.
The Batmobile is based on a 1955 Lincoln Futura, a concept
car built in Italy by the Ford Motor Co.
In 1965, the concept car was bought for a nominal $1 by
noted customizer George Barris, who had a mere 15 days and
$15,000 to transform the vehicle for the show. He has owned it
ever since.
Barris told Reuters he had supplied vehicles for movies and
television shows before, but this one had to be markedly
different than the others.
"With every pow, bang, wow, wee, I wanted the car to do
something just like the actors," said Barris, 87, in an
interview before the auction. "The car had to be a star on its
own. And it became one."
The car has a V-8 engine and instruments in the steering
wheel, plus innovative items like a push-button transmission.
But generations may remember it best for Bat gadgets added
for the series, including a car phone and the ability to deploy
such things as oil, smoke and nails to thwart villains - not to
mention twin rear parachutes for quick Bat turns.
Barris said the vehicle toured the country after the series
and a movie and then was housed in a private showroom in
California. He said it was time to part with the popular car and
let a new owner have the Bat keys.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Eric Beech)