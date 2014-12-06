DALLAS Dec 6 Holy smokes! The earliest known
officially licensed car of comic book superhero Batman is up for
auction on Saturday.
The 1963 Batmobile is believed to be the first custom car to
be licensed as Batman's swanky ride and could fetch up to
$500,000, according to officials with Dallas-based Heritage
Auctions. The opening bid is $90,000.
This is the first time this vehicle has been put up for
auction since it was cast off and forgotten for nearly 50 years.
"This is a great piece of lost Pop Culture and Americana,"
said Margaret Barrett, director of entertainment and music at
Heritage Auctions. "There is a lot of interest in it."
The car was put up for auction by Toy Car Exchange LLC, an
online marketplace for collectible cars, that bought it and had
it restored to its pristine condition, Barrett said.
This Batmobile was the creation of 23-year-old Batman fan
Forrest Robinson, who along with a friend, spent three years
customizing a 1956 Oldsmobile 88 with a 324 Rocket engine to
resemble the single-fin vehicle in DC's Batman Comics from the
1940s and 1950s.
Robinson's Batmobile was completed two years before George
Barris began customizing a car to become the Batmobile for the
1960s ABC TV series "Batman." The Barris Batmobile sold at
auction in January 2013 for $4.2 million.
The television show's popularity made Robinson's Batmobile
such a sensation that a DC Comic Book licensee leased the car
from Robinson and rebranded it Batman's Batmobile for touring,
primarily in the eastern United States.
Eventually, replicas were made of the TV Batmobile and
Robinson's car was returned. He sold it a few years later.
It didn't resurface until a man found it in a New Hampshire
field in 2008, Heritage officials said.
After changing ownership several times, Toy Car Exchange
bought the car in February 2013, Heritage said. Borbon
Fabrications, a vintage car restorer in Sacramento, California,
restored the car.
(Reporting by Marice Richter; Editing by David Bailey and
Sandra Maler)