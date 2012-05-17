By Laura Zuckerman
| SALMON, Idaho
SALMON, Idaho May 16 The U.S. government is
seeking to close caves in national forests in the Northern
Rockies to stem the spread of white-nose bat syndrome, a disease
that has killed an estimated 5.5 million bats in 19 states and
is spreading westward, officials said on Wednesday.
The fungus, which affects bats that hibernate in caves and
mines, is mostly transmitted from bat to bat. But government
scientists say it also can be transferred by caving enthusiasts
who come in contact with infected bats or with the spores that
linger after the syndrome has killed off a colony.
White-nose syndrome has not yet been detected in the Rocky
Mountains, one reason the U.S. Forest Service is recommending
ordering an emergency closure of caves as well as abandoned
mines in national forests in Montana and northern Idaho and for
some grasslands in the Dakotas.
"The bottom line is, it's a closure to protect our bat
populations from a disease that is having a devastating effect
where it has been found," said Kristi Swisher, threatened and
endangered species program leader for the northern region of the
Forest Service.
Under the government plan, which still must be approved by
the regional head of the Forest Service and could go into effect
as early as June, cavers and others could apply for a permit to
explore caves if they agree to decontamination and other
measures designed to protect bats.
White-nose syndrome has killed some 5.5 million of
hibernating bats east of the Rockies since it was detected in
New York in 2006, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
Government land managers have closed caves and abandoned mines
in many states but have so far been unable to halt the spread of
the disease.
Populations of insect-eating bats, estimated to save
agricultural industries billions of dollars a year in
pest-control costs, have dropped by more than 80 percent in the
hard-hit U.S. northeast, research by the Geological Survey
shows.
The northern region of the Forest Service, whose mandate
includes the Northern Rockies, had proposed closing caves and
abandoned mines last spring, igniting a debate between
environmentalists and cavers, many of whom fiercely oppose
closures in the West, where most caves are on federal lands.
"We are absolutely opposed to the blanket closure of caves,
it's ridiculous," said Mike McEachern, officer with a caving
club in Montana.
Word on Wednesday that the service was moving forward with a
closure came the same day the Center for Biological Diversity
filed a federal lawsuit seeking to force the agency to more
fully disclose its plans to protect bats in the Northern
Rockies.
Mollie Matteson, conservation advocate for the center, said
the group will re-evaluate its legal filing when the Forest
Service publicly releases the plan, expected in coming weeks.
(Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Sandra Maler)