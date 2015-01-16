Jan 15 The Obama administration signaled on
Thursday it may classify a bat decimated by a fungal disease as
threatened, rather than endangered, which would allow activities
such as logging of trees the bats use for forage and roosting.
In 2013 the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recommended
classifying the northern long-eared bat as endangered under the
federal law after some populations in the northeastern United
States declined by 99 percent due to a disease known as
white-nose syndrome.
Named for the fungal residue on the muzzles of infected
bats, it has spread to 25 states and five Canadian provinces
since first being detected in New York in 2006. It affects seven
types of bats that hibernate in caves and abandoned mines, and
is thought to have killed more than 7 million of them.
The special rule proposed on Thursday by the U.S. Fish and
Wildlife Service would allow tree-cutting under certain
conditions in areas used by northern long-eared bats, according
to a proposal to be published in the Federal Register on Friday.
The rule would go into effect if the bats, which roam from
Maine to South Carolina and can be found as far west as Montana,
are classed as threatened, rather than endangered, in a final
decision to be issued April 2.
But conservationists said listing the bat as threatened will
doom it.
"This species is going extinct. It needs all the help it can
get and that would be an endangered listing," said Mollie
Matteson, scientist with the Center for Biological Diversity.
Fish and Wildlife Service spokeswoman Georgia Parham said
the agency may seek to classify the bat as threatened, and then
use a special rule to tailor its protections, rather than
broadly ban human activities that are not a major threat to the
species.
Bats with white-nose syndrome fly outside during winter
months when they should be hibernating and when there are no
insects for food. They eventually starve to death.
The disease is mostly transmitted from bat to bat, but
fungal spores can be transported long distances on the clothing
and equipment of people who visit caves.
Efforts by federal land managers to prevent the westward
spread of the disease by closing caves and unoccupied mines in
Rocky Mountain states have been opposed by caving enthusiasts.
(Reporting by Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho; Editing by
Daniel Wallis and Diane Craft)