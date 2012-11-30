* Research hub will include labs, universities, companies
* Advanced battery companies have struggled recently
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON, Nov 30 The Obama administration
launched a fresh $120-million research project Friday, aimed at
developing cheaper batteries for electric vehicles, a sector
that has faltered despite billions of dollars of prior
government investment.
The Energy Department will dole out the money over five
years to establish a research hub for batteries and energy
storage, backed by five national laboratories, five Midwestern
universities and four private firms.
The four companies joining the project are Dow Chemical Co
, Applied Materials Inc, Johnson Controls Inc
and Clean Energy Trust.
During the Obama administration's first term, jump-starting
advanced battery manufacturing was a major national initiative,
which saw the Energy Department plow $2 billion of grants into
29 battery makers to build or update plants.
But the industry was hobbled by overcapacity, limp demand
for electric vehicles and high-profile bankruptcies, including
the collapse of government-backed battery maker A123.
Still, the government defended its efforts, saying that
despite some failures, most of its investments were successful
and helped double renewable-energy output from wind and solar.
"Not every company succeeds," Energy Secretary Steven Chu
said at a news conference Friday announcing the new project.
"Never should the United States say because one company didn't
succeed as much as others, we should get out of the game."
Led by the Argonne National Laboratory near Chicago, the new
research hub will combine several independent research programs
into a single coordinated effort "to push the limits on battery
advances," the department said.
Besides working on batteries for electric vehicles, the
project will also tackle energy storage for the electric grid,
officials said.
Many Republicans have attacked the Obama administration's
direct investment in clean energy companies, arguing that the
government should not be in the business of picking winners and
losers in the private sector.
However, government investment in energy research and
development still has broad bipartisan support in Congress.